Robins are edged out in seven goal derby ‘thriller’

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Budleigh Salterton were left feeling ‘hard done by’ as they left Southern Road, with nothing to show for their efforts following their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon league North & East 4-3 defeat to Exmouth Town Reserves, writes Alan Beer.

The opening exchanges were uneventful, but, from the 10th minute up until the half hour, the Robins’ held the upper hand.

Then came an injury to Karl Ridell that saw Town introduce Sam Schlaefli and, just two minutes later, the substitute picked the ball up some 25-yards out and unleashed a stunning shot that Budleigh stand-in keeper Jack England could do nothing about.

Twice inside the final 10 minutes of the first half home goalkeeper Alan Doble saved well from Will White.

Ten minutes into the second half and it was the Robins who led 2-1 thanks to goals from Will White and Sam Hollis.

Play was now end-to-end and the home side levelled on 61 minutes with Tom Bray applying a close range finish after an error in the Robins defensive ranks.

Undaunted by being pegged back once more, Budleigh again got onto the front foot and White fired them back into the lead just after the hour mark, netting from a tight angle.

That started a period of more Budleigh dominance during which time they twice hit the frame of the home goal.

However, there was to be one final, and decisive twist, to the game and it came with Morgan Cullen netting twice in as many minutes to leave Budleigh 4-3 down with eight minutes left.

That double blast from the home team knocked the wind out of the Budleigh sails and they trooped off at full-time feeling they had more than deserved to take something away for the part they had played in a terrific local derby.

Budleigh manager Dan Carthew said: “Although the final result was disappointing, I think the performance showed just how hard the team are working, and that that they have the right character and attitude to be successful.

“In derby’s there’s always the risk of playing the ‘occasion’ rather than the game, but that wasn’t the case for us on Saturday.

“We knew that we would be in for a tough match; Exmouth are a very talent outfit, but we went about our football brilliantly and I thought we were unlucky not to get something from the game.”

Next up for the Robins’ is this Saturday’s (October 4) Greenway Lane home meeting with a Heavitree United side that sits 11th in the table. Both the Robins and the Heavies have four points – in Budleigh’s case from six games and in Heavitree’s case, from five games.

Exmouth Town Reserves are also at home on Saturday, they host Alphington.