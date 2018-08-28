Robinettes have unbeaten run ended

Budleigh Salterton ladies saw their season-long Westward Developments Women’s Football League Division One unbeaten record ended as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at University of Plymouth, writes SpursTom.

Despite the defeat – and Budleigh proudly sported the final unbeaten record in the division prior to their trip down the A38 Expressway – the Robinettes remain top of the table.

It is well known that depending on the time of the season, a university side can differ so much in terms of strength and playing ability.

The football-playing female students from the University of Plymouth are pretty high in the University League.

Indeed, it seems as if they must have gathered perhaps one of the strongest squads available to take on Budleigh Salterton for this particular meeting!

The majority of the first half was one-way traffic, with the Robinettes’ defence under constant pressure.

Unfortunately, Budleigh goalkeeper Maddie Walsh had little cover and no luck either, as she was beaten twice.

She also got a knock on the back of the head and needed to be replaced at the interval, taking no further part in the contest.

Although the Robinettes improved significantly after the break they were unable to create many chances, as much of the second half play took place in the middle third of the pitch where, all too often, battles were lost and, when they did break through the students’ middle line, they came up against a solid and resolute defence.

A third goal was conceded in the final minutes to end a miserable afternoon for the Robinettes, but gave the University a deserved victory with a 3-0 score line. Budleigh’s joint players of the match were Maddie Walsh and Bec Long.