Advanced search

Robinettes had played at the top level before

PUBLISHED: 09:56 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 22 April 2020

On an extremely wet April 2014, Sunday afternoon at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton ladies celebrate after beating Morley Rangers 6-0 to secure the Devon Women's League Division One title. Picture; SPURSTOM.

On an extremely wet April 2014, Sunday afternoon at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton ladies celebrate after beating Morley Rangers 6-0 to secure the Devon Women's League Division One title. Picture; SPURSTOM.

Archant

latest from the Budleigh Salterton ladies

The Budleigh Salterton ladies team, that played in the Devon Women's League Premier Division in the 2014-15 season. Spurstom, who reports for the Journal on all things Budleigh FC, is pictured in the middlle of the back row. Picture; BSLAFCThe Budleigh Salterton ladies team, that played in the Devon Women's League Premier Division in the 2014-15 season. Spurstom, who reports for the Journal on all things Budleigh FC, is pictured in the middlle of the back row. Picture; BSLAFC

Let me begin my latest offering from the Robins’ with a big round of humble apologies to Budleigh Salterton F C, for stating that season 2019-2020 marked the first time that the ladies team played their football in the Devon Women’s League Premier Division, writes SpursTom.

That was not correct for the 2014-2015 squad played in the top flight having gained promotion by winning the Division One title at the end of a wonderful 2013/14 campaign.

In that particular season, the Robinettes powered their way to the top honour in Division One, dropping just three points in the entire league campaign!

Though they struggled at the higher level the following season, they would have survived to play in the top flight for another season, but were relegated after being deducted three points.

Budleigh Salterton ladies and team management with their medals and the Devon Womens League Division One title trophy. Picture: SPURSTOMBudleigh Salterton ladies and team management with their medals and the Devon Womens League Division One title trophy. Picture: SPURSTOM

That points deduction came after, on the morning of their final fixture of the season, several players pulled out of the away trip, making it impossible to raise a team and to inform both the league and their opponents before it became too late.

Besides four players, for the rest of this past season’s squad, it has been their first taste of life in the Devon Womens League Premier Division.

Here’s looking forward to being able to watch them play again next season and, in the meantime, stay safe and stay healthy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Virtual groups held to support Exmouth slimmers during coronavirus crisis

Exmouth's Slimming World consultants who are hosting virtual groups. Picture: Contributed

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Virtual groups held to support Exmouth slimmers during coronavirus crisis

Exmouth's Slimming World consultants who are hosting virtual groups. Picture: Contributed

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town president names his ‘all-time Town squad’ - who would you have included?

Action from the Exmouth Town FA Cup replay with Shaftesbury. Exmouth players shown (left to right): Chris Wright, Dean Billingsley, Dave Rowe, Danny Tapp and Jake Welch.

Robinettes had played at the top level before

On an extremely wet April 2014, Sunday afternoon at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton ladies celebrate after beating Morley Rangers 6-0 to secure the Devon Women's League Division One title. Picture; SPURSTOM.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Achieve independence with the help of mobility equipment

If you or your family member is experiencing trouble walking you should really consider mobility equipment. Image: Getty Images

Laura preparing for her first marathon run and it’s all in support of Hospiscare

Laura Saunders with the medal she received having completed the Geneva half marathon. Picture: LAURA SAUNDERS
Drive 24