On an extremely wet April 2014, Sunday afternoon at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton ladies celebrate after beating Morley Rangers 6-0 to secure the Devon Women's League Division One title.

The Budleigh Salterton ladies team, that played in the Devon Women's League Premier Division in the 2014-15 season.

Let me begin my latest offering from the Robins’ with a big round of humble apologies to Budleigh Salterton F C, for stating that season 2019-2020 marked the first time that the ladies team played their football in the Devon Women’s League Premier Division, writes SpursTom.

That was not correct for the 2014-2015 squad played in the top flight having gained promotion by winning the Division One title at the end of a wonderful 2013/14 campaign.

In that particular season, the Robinettes powered their way to the top honour in Division One, dropping just three points in the entire league campaign!

Though they struggled at the higher level the following season, they would have survived to play in the top flight for another season, but were relegated after being deducted three points.

Budleigh Salterton ladies and team management with their medals and the Devon Womens League Division One title trophy.

That points deduction came after, on the morning of their final fixture of the season, several players pulled out of the away trip, making it impossible to raise a team and to inform both the league and their opponents before it became too late.

Besides four players, for the rest of this past season’s squad, it has been their first taste of life in the Devon Womens League Premier Division.

Here’s looking forward to being able to watch them play again next season and, in the meantime, stay safe and stay healthy.