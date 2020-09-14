Robinettes edged out in thrilling game against Feniton

Budleigh Salterton ladies were beaten 4-2 in a home meeting with Feniton ladies, writes SpursTom.

Watched by a large Greenway Lane crowd, the visiting side scored twice in each half to take the match honours.

The scorers for the Robinettes were Bec Long and Shannon Gilmour.

Last Thursday evening, the opposition was a vastly stronger outfit from Exeter City Football Club Development Academy.

The reaction from those in attendance is, having witnessed the overall performance of the academy side, is that not only should they dominate and win the Division One title, they are also quite capable of holding their own in a league at a level higher than the Robinettes. The result backs up this belief, for they deservedly won the match 4-1, with Budleigh’s lone strike being a 30-yard screamer from Kallie Horner.

The latest team to be put together at Greenway Lane is the Budleigh Underp14s who took to the pitch and performed admirably against higher league opposition in Lympstone Lions.

Manager Mike Gibbins was very pleased with his teams effort and determination, coming back from being 0-3 down, the team regrouped to force themselves into a 4-3 advantage.

Unfortunately, they were unable to sustain this, and conceded twice towards the end to lose 4-5. Not having a keeper, Ollie Budd stepped up, doing a fantastic job between the sticks. Centre forward Freddie Shipway scored all four of the Robins goals, but was pipped to the Man of Match award by Joel McDonald.

Both the Budleigh Under-16 and Under-18 teams suffered defeats to strong pre-season opponents.

The U16s lost 3-0 to Brixington Blues U16s. In what was a battling performance from a young Budleigh side it was only in the third quarter of the contest that they finally cracked in terms of a disciplined defensive performance.

Last, but not least, the Budleigh U18s defence was breached twice in the first half by visitors Brixham. It could have been a different story if the Robins had taken the chances provided in that period. Those two strikes proved to be the only ones on target in the contest.