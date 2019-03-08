Advanced search

Robinettes crowned league champions

PUBLISHED: 12:01 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 28 March 2019

Budleigh Salterton ladies, winners of the Westward Developments Devon ladies Division One title. Back row (left to right): Rachael Dunn, Kate Palmer, Lucy Piper, Maddie Walsh, Sara Dunne, Michelle Soper, Erica Guppy, Bec Long, Kathryn Parsley and Emma Hayley Worsley. Front row (left to right): Lucy Burch, Amy Salter, Jen Cordwell, Katy Harkness and Katie Worsley. Picture SPURSTOM

It was a case of mixed emotions for the Budleigh Salterton ladies on Sunday afternoon, writes SpursTom.

The Robinettes were edged out 4-3 in their Westward Developments Devon Women’s League Division One match at Signal Box Oak Villa, and yet travelled home in celebratory mood.

That’s because, as they were changing following their match, news came through of a defeat for Ottery ladies against University, which meant that, despite the defeat at Plymouth, the Robinettes were divisional champions!

In their game against Signal Box, Budleigh went a goal up thanks to a well-struck free-kick by Emma Hayley Worsley.

However, parity was swiftly restored only for Worsely to score a second, this time with the assist from Amy Salter.

Twelve minutes into the second half, the home side spurned a penalty opportunity, but made amends for the spot kick miss with an equaliser soon after.

Budleigh took the lead for the third time in the contest with a Bec Long goal only for the home side to level up for the third time with a free-kick.

With the clock ticking down, a second penalty was awarded to the home side and this one was duly despatched.

There was clear despair on the Robinettes’ faces as they trooped off the pitch thinking perhaps they had blown a great chance of sealing the title – and then came that news of the Ottery defeat – and the mood changed instantly!

