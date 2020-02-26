Robinettes book cup semi-final berth

Goals from Bec Long and Shannon Gilmour saw Budleigh Salterton ladies to a 2-1 Greenway Lane victory over University of Exeter ladies to book the Robinettes a place in the last four of this season's Westward Developments Devon Women's League Cup, writes SpursTom.

The last time these two Devon League Premier Division teams had met was on the first Sunday of February when the students got the upper hand, taking the league points with a 4-1 success, so this win for the Robinettes was certainly a case of 'sweet revenge'!

The hosts started the strongest and were on top for the first 25 minutes during which time they were given a one-goal advantage by Bec Long following an exchange of passes between herself and Jen Cordwell.

However, as the half continued, the visitors' attacking play increased and were rewarded with a 36th minute penalty, awarded for a mis-timed tackle. The spot kick was taken and converted by Emma Capra to restore parity and that was how things stood at half-time. The second period continued in similar fashion to the first, with Budleigh always looking to play on the front foot. Early in the second half, some fine passing involving Katie Worsley, Erica Guppy, Jen Cordwell, Bec Long and Suzy Osborne ended with the ball finding its way to Shannon Gilmour, who looked up and drilled a shot that arrowed beyond the driving student goalkeeper and into the net!

The students hit straight back and the contest became one of 'attack-versus-defence' at both ends of the pitch.

In the final 10 minutes the University side threw everything they had at the Robinettes in a desperate bid to take the game to extra-time, but the Robinettes stood firm and richly deserved the win which arrived when the full-time whistle was blown to signal great celebrations from home players and supporters alike.

In what was certainly a wonderful all-round show from the Robinettes, the performance of debutant teenager Kayleigh Roberts deserved high praise. She was introduced as a substitute at right back, and then also used at left back, slotting in so naturally in both positions in this her first match at this level. The management team voted midfielder Suzy Osborne as Player of the Match.