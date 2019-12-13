Robinettes beaten at home by Lakeside

Budleigh Salterton ladies were beaten 3-1 when they entertained Lakeside in a Westward Developments Devon League game, writes SpursTom.

A number of things conspired against the Robinettes on the day. The Greenway Lane pitch had been used up until an hour before the start of the ladies' game by the Under-18s and heavy downpours both before and during the match made the surface all the more tricky.

Factor in that the Robinettes went into the game missing several players who would normally make the starting line-up, including their leading goal scorers to date, and we had the makings of a difficult afternoon for the team.

Lakeside held the upper hand in the attacking stakes, and took the lead on 23 minutes, and they held that advantage through into half-time.

Nine minutes into the second half Erica Guppy scored from close range following a corner, but just four minutes later they conceded a corner and, when the ball was not cleared, it was turned home to see Lakeside regain the lead. Goalkeeper Maddie Walsh was beaten for a third time, albeit the ball taking a wicked deflection. In the closing stages the Robinettes had a chance for a second of their own, but Suzy Osborne blasted a Budleigh penalty high over the bar.

The Budleigh Player of the Match award was shared by Erica Guppy and Shannon Gilmour.

The Robinettes are again at home next Sunday (December 15) when they entertain Shaldon Villa.