Advanced search

Robinettes beaten at home by Lakeside

PUBLISHED: 07:15 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:15 13 December 2019

Archant

Budleigh Salterton ladies were beaten 3-1 when they entertained Lakeside in a Westward Developments Devon League game, writes SpursTom.

A number of things conspired against the Robinettes on the day. The Greenway Lane pitch had been used up until an hour before the start of the ladies' game by the Under-18s and heavy downpours both before and during the match made the surface all the more tricky.

Factor in that the Robinettes went into the game missing several players who would normally make the starting line-up, including their leading goal scorers to date, and we had the makings of a difficult afternoon for the team.

Lakeside held the upper hand in the attacking stakes, and took the lead on 23 minutes, and they held that advantage through into half-time.

Nine minutes into the second half Erica Guppy scored from close range following a corner, but just four minutes later they conceded a corner and, when the ball was not cleared, it was turned home to see Lakeside regain the lead. Goalkeeper Maddie Walsh was beaten for a third time, albeit the ball taking a wicked deflection. In the closing stages the Robinettes had a chance for a second of their own, but Suzy Osborne blasted a Budleigh penalty high over the bar.

The Budleigh Player of the Match award was shared by Erica Guppy and Shannon Gilmour.

The Robinettes are again at home next Sunday (December 15) when they entertain Shaldon Villa.

Most Read

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Questions raised over claims that Exmouth will benefit from a government scheme

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Questions raised over claims that Exmouth will benefit from a government scheme

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Robinettes beaten at home by Lakeside

General Election 2019: Conservatives continue century-long streak, holding East Devon seat

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

East Devon General Election 2019 live blog

Ballot box voting

Beach cleaner had to pick up THREE dirty syringes with her bare hands on routine litter pick in Exmouth

Needles found on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Ren Arnold

Lidstone and Wright at the double in Otterton home win

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0768. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists