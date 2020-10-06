Advanced search

Robinettes battle well in narrow defeat at Signal Box

PUBLISHED: 11:12 06 October 2020

Budleigh Salterton ladies who won their opening game of the new Devon League season, 2-1 at Ottery St Mary before going down 5-3 against Signal Box Oak Villa. Picture; SPURSTOM

Budleigh Salterton ladies who won their opening game of the new Devon League season, 2-1 at Ottery St Mary before going down 5-3 against Signal Box Oak Villa. Picture; SPURSTOM

Archant

Budleigh Salterton ladies were beaten 5-3 when they travelled to meet Signal Box Oak Villa in a Devon League fixture, writes SpursTom.

Player availability and injuries left the Robinettes travelling with a bare 11 and with regular midfield player Kate Palmer wearing the goalkeeping kit.

Adding to the Budleigh woes was the fact they were reduced to 10 players early on with another injury!

They conceded three first half goals, but did score one of their own through Shannon Gilmour to trail 3-1 at the interval.

After the break the home side added a fourth before having a player sin-binned following a foul on Kate Palmer.

Despite being a player down, the hosts added a fifth before Beth Acca scored a second for Budleigh and there was still time for Gilmour to net her second to complete the scoring.

The Robinettes’ Player of the Match award was shared between Shannon Gilmoour and birthday girl Kayleigh Roberts.

The defeat at Signal Box followed a Friday night 2-1 win at Ottery St Mary.

Goals from Bec Long and Suzy Osborne saw Budleigh into a 2-0 lead before the Otterettes got a goal back with a 76th minute penalty. Just eight minutes later a second spot kick was awarded to the home side, but this time the effort was blazed over the bar to leave the Robinettes narrow winners.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh bowlers get a new indoor campaign underway

The end of season work part at Budleigh Bowls Club (left to right) Nina Cartwright, Bryan Membery, Peter Foreman, Gwen Hurst, Andrew Skudder, Mike Clark and Brian Ward. Picture; BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Cullen at the double as Town Reserves brush aside Alphington

Exmouth Town Reserves who have made a fine start to the Scott Richards Solictors Devon League North & East campiagn. Picture; ETFC

Robinettes battle well in narrow defeat at Signal Box

Budleigh Salterton ladies who won their opening game of the new Devon League season, 2-1 at Ottery St Mary before going down 5-3 against Signal Box Oak Villa. Picture; SPURSTOM

East Budleigh denied by late Teigns equaliser

Exmouth Town latest - A chat with the assistant manager ahead of the big Wednesday night game

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK