Robinette Katherine Binmore signs off in style

PUBLISHED: 08:56 01 May 2019

The Budleigh Salterton and Ottery St Mary teams that played out a compelling match of 10 goals in the Katherine Binmore testimonial at Greenway Lane. Picture BUDLEIGH SALTERTON FC

The Budleigh Salterton and Ottery St Mary teams that played out a compelling match of 10 goals in the Katherine Binmore testimonial at Greenway Lane. Picture BUDLEIGH SALTERTON FC

Budleigh Salterton ladies long-serving goalkeeper Katherine Binmore enjoyed a wonderful afternoon at her testimonial game, one that saw the Robinettes, who were recently crowned Devon Women’s League Division One champions, shared 10 goals with Ottery St Mary ladies, the side who finished second to them in the league, writes SpursTom.

Katherine, who is now into her late 40s, and has had her share of injuries in a long and distinguished football career, had, earlier this season, made up her mind that it was time to hang up her goalkeeping gloves and boots.

She's been a true and loyal Robinette for many seasons, even when she has not played, she has given advice and encouragement to teenager Maddie Walsh.

With regards to the actual game, though very competitive, it was a sporting affair. The sides shared eight goals in the first period which ended 4-4. After the interval, both sides added one more to their score, which meant honours ending even at 5-5.

The Budleigh goal scoring honours were led by the prolific Amy Salter with four and the other was netted by Jen Cordwell.

Foe the Otterettes, there was a hat-trick from Louise Ilsley and a double from Meg Williams.

With the scores level after 90 minutes it was decided to stage a penalty shoot-out to determine the winners.

Budleigh won the shoot-out 3-2 with the successful penalty takers being Katherine Binmore, Amy Salter and Kathryn Parsley converting, whilst Louise Ilsley and Tania Cake got Ottery's two.

It was good to see so many former Robinette either taking part or supporting. Also, many thanks to the large amount spectators who also contributed to the afternoon.

Budleigh would like to thank Ottery St Mary ladies for providing the opposition and also sincere thanks go to the match referee, Dan Uren, for officiating.

