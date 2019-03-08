Rickard spot on before High double and Steer goal see Town to FA Vase victory

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town put the disappointment of their exit from the FA Cup firmly behind them when they travelled to Cadbury Heath last Saturday and booked themselves a place in the draw for the First Round Proper of the FA Vase with a thumping 5-1 victory, writes John Dibsdall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town made the perfect start when a penalty was awarded for hand ball and Karl Rickard made no mistake.

With regular penalty-taker Jordan Harris starting the first of a three-match ban following his dismissal in the FA Cup at Highworth, Rickard was called into action twice in the opening 20 minutes as a second penalty resulted following a foul on Ben Steer and again Rickard powered home from the penalty spot.

Aarron Denny then had a say in Town's next three goals, first crossing for Rickard to head back across goal with Ace High waiting to pounce and whilst the home side pulled a goal back Denny then set up Steer to put the result beyond doubt with Town's fourth.

There was still time for Denny to take a free-kick and claim an assist as High blasted the ball home to secure a very satisfying result and atone for the 4-3 defeat inflicted on Town by the 'Heathens' in this competition last season.

Town were also in cup action last night when they travelled to Almonsbury in the Toolstation Western League, League Cup and will again travel to the Bristol area this Saturday for a league match against Cribbs FC.

Town are also in cup action next Tuesday (September 24), when they travel to Cullompton Rangers for a Devon St Lukes Bowl trophy tie (7.30pm).

Whilst Town's first team were winning in Bristol the Reserves had an intriguing battle of their own when they welcomed league leaders Exwick Villa to Southern Road in a Devon Football League encounter.

The Exeter side had won all six of their league games and had inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Town earlier in the season.

To the neutral it would have been difficult to say which side had the 100 per cent record as Town matched the visitors in all aspects of the game.

Dan Boere, filling in in goal, had only one real save to make and that from a deflected clearance as Town's back four were both resolute and disciplined.

For the last 30 minutes of the match Town were also down to ten men following a sending off of James Sharkey for two yellow cards.

However, despite the numerical disadvantage, to a man they put in a tremendous shift and more than deserved a point for holding the leaders to a 0-0 draw.