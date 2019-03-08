Advanced search

Rickard and High net doubles as Exmouth Town win FA Vase tie at Cadbury Heath

PUBLISHED: 17:24 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 14 September 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town powered their way into the first round proper of the FA Vase after a dominant display at fellow Toolstation League outfit Cadbury Heath where they won 5-1.

Town got off to a flying start and opened the scoring with a 12th minute penalty - awarded for handball - that was driven home by Karl Rickard.

Six minutes later Rickard rifled home a second penalty, this one awarded after a superb run from Ben Steer was brought to an end with a foul in the area.

The third goal came six minutes into the second half when Ace High headed home and it was no more than Town deserved.

Cadbury Heath pulled a goal back with a fine shot, but Town wasted little time in restoring their three goal leas as the impressive Steer scored the fourth for his side.

Ace High had the final say, netting his second and his first of the season with his feet.

The draw for the 1st Round proper will be made on Monday (September 16) with the matches set to be played on Saturday, October 12.

Town are back in action on Tuesday night when they are at Almondsbury for a Les Phillips Cup (the Toolstation Western League, league cup competition) tie.

Town are next in home action on the final Saturday of the month when the Southern Road faithful will get the first chance to see their heroes for the first time since that FA Cup replay win over Yate Town when Cadbury Heath are the opposition for a league game.

Western League results for September 17

Bridport 3, Keynsham Town 3; Brislington 0, Wellington 3; Chipping Sodbury Town 0, Cribbs 2; Hallen 4, Bridgwater Town 6 and Plymouth Parkway 10 (ten), Odd Down (Bath) 0.

