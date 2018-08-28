Rickard and High at the double as five-star Town eye top spot

The three points that Exmouth Town banked from a splendid 5-2 win at Millbrook on a chilly February Saturday afternoon have set up a tantalising game at Southern Road next Saturday (February 9) when Plymouth Argyle Reserves are the visitors, writes John Dibsdall.

Argyle top the South West Peninsula League table, and Town sit third, but they are just a point behind.

Also in the mix are a Tavistock side that currently sit second, on the same points as Argyle but with a lighter goal difference, though Tavvy have played two games fewer than both Argyle and Town!

Town made a blistering start to the Millbrook clash scoring three goals in the opening 18 minutes!

Ace High opened the scoring on three minutes, Dave Rowe headed home an Aarron Denny corner on 10 minutes and High then converted a Ben Steer cross.

This was the Town hitman’s 100th goal for the team in major competitions – he has now netted 88 in SWP League and Cup, seven in the FA Vase, four in the Devon Premier Cup and one in the St. Lukes Bowl.

Town continued to dominate in the first half with Rowe having another effort cleared off the line, Jordan Harris going close, High forcing the ‘keeper into a good save and Steer flashing a drive narrowly wide.

A more physical approach from the opposition and with the wind at their backs saw them take the game to Town on the re-start.

They were rewarded with a penalty from which they scored and after an excellent save from Robbie Powell another harsh call from the referee gave them a second penalty from which they made no mistake.

Mark Lever and Luke Durham then came on as substitutes and Town regained the initiative. Karl Rickard scored the fourth and, when Town were awarded a penalty of their own Rickard hammered home the spot-kick.

Now attention turns to that ‘not to be missed’ huge game next Saturday.