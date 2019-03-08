Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rice spot on with fine save as Town Reserves keep another clean sheet

PUBLISHED: 12:06 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 18 April 2019

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves kept a fourth successive clean sheet as their latest Macron League Premier Division game, a home meeting with Lyme Regis, ended 0-0.

The first half of the Southern Road contest saw two well-matched teams play some neat football and both fashioned a couple of chances before a penalty was awarded to the Dorset side just before the break.

However, the Town glovesman, former Exeter City favourite Martin Rice, made a fine save and the teams went into the interval on level terms. After the break there was more of the same; end-to-end action, with neither side able to get the better of the other's back line and goalkeeper.

There was a second penalty awarded, and, like the spot kick in the first half, this time awarded to Town, the glovesman got the better of it to ensure honours ended even. Town sit 10th in the top flight table and still have six games to play in their league campaign. They have a busy Easter with tonight's (April 17) home game against Colyton (7.30pm), followed by Saturday's Southern Road meeting with Beer Albion (3pm), and then, on Monday (April 22), they go to title favourites Newtown (3pm).

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Disappointment’ at no fixed camera decision by county council

Jill Richards and Ed Lee, pictured here with Councillor Megan Armstrong, collected 240 signatures from frustrated residents who despair at the noise and speed of traffic in Hulham Road.

Taxi firm to the rescue as Exmouth woman beats the clock to witness birth of her first grandson

Mrs Evans' new baby grandson, born at Royal Devon and Exeter and Hospital on April 15.

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Disappointment’ at no fixed camera decision by county council

Jill Richards and Ed Lee, pictured here with Councillor Megan Armstrong, collected 240 signatures from frustrated residents who despair at the noise and speed of traffic in Hulham Road.

Taxi firm to the rescue as Exmouth woman beats the clock to witness birth of her first grandson

Mrs Evans' new baby grandson, born at Royal Devon and Exeter and Hospital on April 15.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth man who had more than 1kg of cannabis at his home told police he was looking after drugs for others

Cannabis (stock image). Picture: Getty Images

Easter Saturday point-to-point at Flete Park, Ermington

Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race.

Rice spot on with fine save as Town Reserves keep another clean sheet

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Drumbrek stars as Town third’s stand-in glovesman

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Power plant plans for land on outskirts of Exmouth

Plans have been submitted for a new power plant on land in Woodbury. Picture Google/Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists