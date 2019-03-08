Rice spot on with fine save as Town Reserves keep another clean sheet

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves kept a fourth successive clean sheet as their latest Macron League Premier Division game, a home meeting with Lyme Regis, ended 0-0.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first half of the Southern Road contest saw two well-matched teams play some neat football and both fashioned a couple of chances before a penalty was awarded to the Dorset side just before the break.

However, the Town glovesman, former Exeter City favourite Martin Rice, made a fine save and the teams went into the interval on level terms. After the break there was more of the same; end-to-end action, with neither side able to get the better of the other's back line and goalkeeper.

There was a second penalty awarded, and, like the spot kick in the first half, this time awarded to Town, the glovesman got the better of it to ensure honours ended even. Town sit 10th in the top flight table and still have six games to play in their league campaign. They have a busy Easter with tonight's (April 17) home game against Colyton (7.30pm), followed by Saturday's Southern Road meeting with Beer Albion (3pm), and then, on Monday (April 22), they go to title favourites Newtown (3pm).