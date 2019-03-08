Advanced search

Latest The New European

Rice and Price give students a lesson as East Budleigh win at University

PUBLISHED: 12:56 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 24 October 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A brace of goals from Jacob Rice and a Man of the Match performance from Will Price gave East Budleigh a 3-0 victory on their visit to Exeter University for a Macron League Division Two game, writes Mark Auton.

In what was an excellent all-round display, Budleigh were ahead inside two minutes courtesy of Rice and this was a lead they held up until half-time.

The lead was doubled after the interval when an Alex Manning free-kick was superbly headed home by Hugo Demetre.

The students attempted to find a way back into the contest, but got little change out of the Budleigh defence of Jonny Killick, Matt Jones, Joe Day and Manning who stood firm in front of keeper Dean Rawlings. The third Budleigh goal sealed the points five minutes from time with Dan Atkinson assisting Rice for his second and Budleigh's third. Along with Rice and Price, Liam West also had a fine afternoon for a Budleigh side who are at home to league leaders Elmore this Saturday (October 26) with the Vicarage Road kick-off being 3pm.

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Missing pensioner found

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Missing pensioner found

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Under-15s in County Cup action this Sunday

Rice and Price give students a lesson as East Budleigh win at University

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pilot scheme will train local community to look after their own heritage assets

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Exmouth Town silence the Lambs with midweek success

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists