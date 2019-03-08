Rice and Price give students a lesson as East Budleigh win at University

A brace of goals from Jacob Rice and a Man of the Match performance from Will Price gave East Budleigh a 3-0 victory on their visit to Exeter University for a Macron League Division Two game, writes Mark Auton.

In what was an excellent all-round display, Budleigh were ahead inside two minutes courtesy of Rice and this was a lead they held up until half-time.

The lead was doubled after the interval when an Alex Manning free-kick was superbly headed home by Hugo Demetre.

The students attempted to find a way back into the contest, but got little change out of the Budleigh defence of Jonny Killick, Matt Jones, Joe Day and Manning who stood firm in front of keeper Dean Rawlings. The third Budleigh goal sealed the points five minutes from time with Dan Atkinson assisting Rice for his second and Budleigh's third. Along with Rice and Price, Liam West also had a fine afternoon for a Budleigh side who are at home to league leaders Elmore this Saturday (October 26) with the Vicarage Road kick-off being 3pm.