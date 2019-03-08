Rawlings treble in Town Reserves double-figure midweek win

Exmouth Town Reserves were in fine form as they thrashed Willand-based Macron Devon and Exeter League side Bravehearts in a pre-season friendly.

It was the perfect tonic for the team after their 5-1 defeat in the previous outing at the hands of a strong Newquay outfit.

Town simply had too much for the visiting team and were six goals to the good by half-time, Indeed, the score line would surely have been much higher but for an exceptional display by the visiting glovesman!

Sam Rawlings, who scored a hat-trick in the victory, was named Man of the Match.