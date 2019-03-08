Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Rawlings treble in Town Reserves double-figure midweek win

PUBLISHED: 09:29 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 07 August 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves were in fine form as they thrashed Willand-based Macron Devon and Exeter League side Bravehearts in a pre-season friendly.

It was the perfect tonic for the team after their 5-1 defeat in the previous outing at the hands of a strong Newquay outfit.

Town simply had too much for the visiting team and were six goals to the good by half-time, Indeed, the score line would surely have been much higher but for an exceptional display by the visiting glovesman!

Sam Rawlings, who scored a hat-trick in the victory, was named Man of the Match.

Most Read

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Repair of town centre clock could cost £30,000

Exmouth's Magnolia clock, photographed at 8.55am. Picture: Paul Strange.

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Most Read

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Repair of town centre clock could cost £30,000

Exmouth's Magnolia clock, photographed at 8.55am. Picture: Paul Strange.

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Rawlings treble in Town Reserves double-figure midweek win

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira team set for quarter-final meeting with New Plymouth

Lee Maddicks of Redferns with the winners of the 2019 Redferns Trophy competition, Madeira. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Teenager Billy Knightley impresses in Topsham St James 2nd XI defeat at Sidbury

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Paul Parnell triumphs in Roy Greenaway medal at East Devon

Golf club and ball

Win tickets to see Michael Jackson tribute

Michael featuring Ben is coming to the Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists