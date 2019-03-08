Advanced search

Rawlings at the double as Exmouth Town Reserves win well

PUBLISHED: 13:31 22 July 2019

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Sam Rawlings netted twice as Exmouth Town Reserves defeated Whipton & Pinhoe 4-1 at Southern Road.

Town, fielding a young side with the Rawlings twins, Sam and Jack the elder statesmen in the team at 20 years of age, were good value for the pre-season win.

An Ollie Evans shot from outside the area gave Town a first half lead and the advantage was doubled with Rawlings netting his first, also with a shot from distance.

Exeter-based Whipton & Pinhoe pulled a goal back before the break.

Town were always 'in control' and second half goals from Tom Bray and Sam Rawlings completed the scoring.

