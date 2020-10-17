Quiz time: That was the sporting week that was....

This week’s regular weekend quiz offering looking at things that have happened over the past week in the sporting world.

Today’s ‘That was the sporting week quiz...’ comprises of 10 questions with some 40 points up for grabs.

How many points can you net?

Today (Saturday) is the final of the Rugby League Challenge Cup. Name the two teams contesting the final and where it is being played. (THREE points - one each for the two finalists and one for correctly naming the venue)

1. In last weekends French Open women’s final name the winner, her nationality and who she beat and, for another point, what record did she break in terms of the French Open title. (FOUR points - one for naming the winner, another for naming her nationality, one for naming the runner-up and one for saying what record she broke in winning)

2. Name the English swimming Olympic champion who became a father last month and what is the name of the team he leads in the International Swimming League (ISL) that is about to begin its second season. (THREE points - one for naming the swimmer and one for correctly naming the team he is leading into the second season of the ISL and one for naming the European city in which the team are competing in this weekend)

3. Who was sent off for England in the Wednesday night friendly against Denmark and who are the only two other players to be red carded playing for England at Wembley? (EIGHT points- one for naming the two England players sent off on Wednesday and three each for naming the other two England players sent off, who the matches were against and in what year)

4. Name the player who scored a hat-trick for Brazil in Tuesday’s World Cup Qualifying win over Peru. How many goals has be now scored for his country and who is the only player to have scored more for Brazil than he now has? (THREE points - one for the hat-trick scorer, one for saying how many Brazil goals he has and one more for naming the current Brazilian top scorer of all time)

5. Name the eight teams playing in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (EIGHT points - one for each correct team name).

6. On Friday the All England Club said it was planning for three scenarios to ensure that the 2010 Wimbledon Tennis Championships take place. Name the three scenarios. (THREE points - one for each correct scenario)

7. Name the Welshman who won the World Grand Prix title earlier this week and who did he defeat in the final (THREE points - one for naming the champion, one for naming the beaten finalists and one for correctly saying what nationality the runner-up is).

8. Name the Jockey who this past week broke her own British record for the most winners ridden in a year. For another point what number victory did she ride at Kempton to set the new best mark (TWO points - one for her name and one for the number of wins she reached in midweek)

9. In netball, name the two co-captains named to lead England in their forthcoming three-match series against then current world champions. (THREE points - one for each of the co-captains and another for naming the current world champions)

ANSWERS

1. The Rugby League Challenge Cup final is between Leeds and Salford and is being played at Wembley stadium (THREE points - one for naming the two finalists and one for correctly naming Wembley stadium)

2. Iga Swiatek won the French Open, she is Polish and she beat Sofia Kenin in the final. The other point is for correctly saying she has become the lowest ranked French Open women’s champion. (FOUR points - one for naming the winner, Iga Swiatek, one for saying Poland, one for saying the runner-up was Sofia Kenin and one for saying she becomes the lowest ranked French Open ladies winner.)

Adam Peaty is the English Olympian who became a father in September and he is currently in Budapest to lead his team, London Roar, into the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). (THREE points - one for Adam Peaty one for London Roar and one for saying the first meeting will be in Budapest)

3. Harry Maguire’s became the third England red card at Wembley when sent off against Denmark, Reece James became the fourth when red carded after the final whistle! The other two red cards were handed out to Paul Scholes vs Sweden in June 1999 and Steven Gerrard vs Ukraine in September 2012. (EIGHT points - one for naming Harry Maguire, another for Reece James and three for saying Scholes, Sweden and 1999 an three for saying Gerrard, Ukraine and 2012).

4. Neymar scored a hat-trick in Brazils World Cup Qualifying win over Peru. It took him to 64 for the country and the only player to score more for Brazil is the one and only Pele (THREE points - one for naming Neymar, one for getting 64 goals and one for naming Pele as the all-time top scorer for Brazil)

5. The eight teams contesting the IPL (Indian Premier League) are Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. (EIGHT points - one for each correct team name)

6. The All England Club have revealed that they are working on three scenarios for the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and they are 1: playing with full capacity; 2. playing with reduced capacity; 3 playing behind closed doors. (THREE points - one for getting each of the three scenarios being considered correct)

7. Welshman Gerwyn Price won the World Grand Prix title by beating Dutch outsider Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-2. (THREE points - one for Price, one for van Duijvenbode and one for saying the runner-up is Dutch)

8. It was Hollie Doyle who broke her own British record for winners ridden in a year by a woman. The 24-year-old secured her 117th victory of 2020 on filly State Occasion at Kempton. (TWO points - one for naming her correctly and one for saying she rode her 117th winner this past week.)

9.Serena Guthrie and Laura Malcolm have been named as England co-captains for the three-match series in New Zealand against the world champions. (THREE points - one for naming each of the co-captains and one for saying England are playing New Zealand)

