Sports quis time - ‘that was the sporting week....’

Sports Quiz header Archant

Here’s our resular weekend quiz offering -.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This weekends ‘that was the sporting week that was’ quiz has 10 questions with a total of 30 points up for grabs - how many points can you bank? The answers sit below the 10th and final question - GOOD LUCK

1. Which rugby Premiership club were forced to concede their match this past week owing to a number of positive Coronavirus tests, who were their opponents and which team benefited as a result to take a place in the play-offs instead of the club forced to concede the game. (THREE points - one for the club who had the positive tests, one for the team they were due to play and one for naming the team to benefit from this and get a place in the play-offs.)

2. Named the Premier League football club who made their club mascot redundancy, what is the name of the mascot and which player at the club has agreed to ‘pay the mascots wages’? (THREE points - one for the name of the club, one for the name of the mascot and one for naming the player who came to the rescue).

3. Nottingham Forest changed their manager on Tuesday. Name the old manager and who took his place? (TWO points - one for naming both managers)

4. England gave four players their debut in Thursday nights 3-0 win over Wales, Name the four players (FOUR points - one for each player named)

5. Two new world records were set in both the 10,000m and 5,000m at the NN Valencia World Record Day that took place in the Spanish city during the week. Name the two athletes and their respective nationalities (FOUR points - for each athlete and one for each of their nationalities)

6. On Wednesday evening a French striker moved to number two in the all time goal scorers charts for the national team, netting twice in the 7-1 friendly win over Ukraine. Name the player, name who has now dropped to third place in the list and name the top scorer in French football history. (THREE points - one for the player to now sit second, one for who has dropped to third and one for the player still sitting top!)

7. Rafael Nadal beat which player to reach the final of the French Open and, sticking with the Spanish ace, how many French Open titles has be won and how many times has be been beaten on the clay surface at the Roland Garros venue that hosts the French Open (THREE points - one for naming the player Nadal beat, one for saying how many French titles he has won and one for saying correctly how many times he has lost on the Roland Garros clay surface)

8. Name the three England players left out of the friendly with Wales after breaking Coronavirus rules. (THREE points - one for naming each of the three players)

9. Who did England batsman Johnny Bairstow smash 97 from 55 balls in an IPL game in midweek and which team did he score them against. (TWO points - one for naming Bairstow’s IPL team and another for naming the team Bairstow scored the runs again)

10. Where is this weekend Formula One being held, what is the name of the race, what was the reason that both the Friday practise sessions were cancelled and who is the famous racing aces son who was denied a ride on Friday with the practise sessions being cancelled. (THREE points, one for naming the grand prix, one for stating the reason why practise was called off and one for naming the son of the famous driver who was denied a drive on Friday)

And those all important answers.....

1. Sale were forced to concede their Premiership game against Worcester and that all means that Bath will now play in the play-offs. (THREE points - one for naming Sale as the team with the positive coivd tests, one for naming Worcester as the scheduled opponents and one point for correctly naming Bath as being the side to benefit and take a pay-off place .)

2. Arsenal announced that GUNNERSAURUS was being made redundant because of the Coronavirus pandemic and Mesut Ozil is the player who has stepped in to save the mascot and pay its wages. (THREE points - one for saying Arsenal, one for naming Gunnersaurus, and one for naming Mesut Ozil as the player who rode to the rescue).

3. Chris Hughton replaced Sabri Lamouchi as manager of Nottingham Forest (TWO points - one for each correct managers name).

4. England gave four players (Bukayo Saka, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harvey Barnes and Reece James) their England debuts in Thursday night’s 3-0 friendly win over Wales. (FOUR points - one for naming each of the four)

5. The two world records broken in Valencia came from Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, who smashed the men’s 10,000m world record while Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey broke the women’s 5,000m record. (FOUR points - one for naming Joshua Cheptegei and one for naming Letesenbet Gidey and another point for Uganda and one for Ethiopia)

6. Olivier Giroud netted twice in the 7-1 win over Ukraine and so overtakes Michel Platini and only Thierry Henry sits above Giroud in the all-time France goal scorers charts, Henry has 51 goals while Giroud now has 42. (THREE points - one for naming Giroud, one for naming Platini and one for naming Thierry Henry)

7. Rafael Nadal beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman to reach the final. He has won 12 French Open titles and lost just twice in his entire career on the clay surface at Roland Garros. (THREE points - one for naming Diego Schwartzman, one for saying Nadal has won 12 French Titles and one for correctly saying he has lost only twice on the Roland Garros clay)

8. Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were the three players left out of the friendly meeting with Wales (THREE points - one for each correct name)

9. England batsman Johnny Bairstow smashed 97 from 55 balls in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 69-run victory over Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League. (TWO points - one for correctly naming that Bairstow plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the opposition was Kings XI Punjab.)

10. This weekends grand prix is being raced in Germany. Its the Eifel Grand Prix and the reason Fridays practise days were called off is because low lying cloud meant the medical helicopter was unable to fly. It was Mick Schumacher - son of Michael Schumacher who was denied the opportunity of a ride owing to Fridays practise being cancelled. (THREE points - one for correctly saying the EIFEL GRAND PRIX, one for saying either low lying cloud or the fact that the medical helicopter was unable to fly and one for naming Mick Schumaker as being the son of the formula one ace).

How did you do? 35 - points - Wow, you are a sporting current afairs super star! 30 -34 points - Do you spend all day trawling the sports pages of various websites? 25-29 - You sure know your sporting stuff! 16-24 - Yep, you know something of sport. Below 15 - OK - try again next week.

See you here next weekend!