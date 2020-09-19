Quiz time! That was the sporting week...

It’s quiz time again and how much attention did you pay to the last week in terms of sport? We have 10 questiosn from across the sporting divide with a maximum of 45 points to be won. The results are shown below the 10th and final question.

1. Who scored the first goal of the new English Premier League season - what was game he was playing in and what was the final score. (THREE points - one for the player, one for the game and one for the score)

2. Name the two Australian batsmen to hit centuries for Australia versus England in the third and final ODI. What was the wicket they batted together for and how many runs did the pair put on. (FOUR points - one for each correct player name, one for the wicket they had their partnership for and one for the number of runs they put on)

3. Where is the 120th US Open being played - name the course and where it is and name the two American players to score a hole-in-one on the opening day. (FOUR points, one for the course name, one for where the course is situated and one for each of the names of the players to score those day one hole-in-one.

4. Who is Lamine Diack and why did he make the headlines in the week? (THREE points - one for his job title, one for what happened to him and one for what he did)

5. Name the one-two-three at the Tuscan Grand Prix last Sunday (September 13) (SIX points - one for naming each of the first three drivers and one for naming their racing team)

6. This weekend’s (September 19 and 20) rugby union action sees the playing of the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals. Hoe many of the eight teams playing in the quarter-finals can you name (EIGHT points - one for each team).

7. In tennis, this week it was announced that the Fed Cup was to be renamed after which female former tennis ace. And still with tennis, name the player who knocked

Johanna Konta out of the Italian Open in a third round match played in Rome this week. (TWO points - one for the name the Fed Cup is being changed to and one for naming the player who knocked Johanna Konta out of the Italian Open)

8. In cricket - the 20th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) begins this weekend with the competition being played in the United Arab Emirates. How many of the eight teams taking part can you name? (EIGHT points - one for each correct team name)

9. In athletics, name the British runner to win the 110m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Rome. Staying with the meeting in Rome, name the athlete - and his nationality - who set a new world record for outdoor pole vault. (THREE points, one for the British hurdler, one for the name of the pole vaulter and one for the pole vaulters nationality.

10. In Darts, name the player who won back-to-back PDC Autumn Series meetings in Germany this past weekj- what ranking is he in the World Darts ranking and name the top three in those World rankings (FOUR points - one for his name, one for his world ranking and one for the naming the other two in the top three world rankings)

ANSWERS

1. The Premier Leagues first goal was scored by Alexandre Lacazette, who scored for Arsenal in a 3-0 win at Brighton. (THREE points, one for the player, one for Brighton v Arsenal and one for 3-0)

2. The two Australian batsmen were Alex Carey (106) and Glenn Maxwell (108) who put on 212 for the sixth wicket. (FOUR points, one for each of the batsmen, one for the sixth wicket and one for correctly saying that the partnership was of 212 runs).

3. The 120th US Open is being played at Winged Foot, New York. The two players to score a hole-in-one on day were Americans Patrick Reed and Will Zalatoris. ( FOUR points - one point for the course name, one for New York and one for each of the two players)

4. Lamine Diack is the 87-year-old former boss of world athletics who was jailed for two years for covering up Russian doping cases in exchange for bribes. (THREE points - one for correctly stating he’s the former boss of world athletics, one for correcty saying he was sent to jail - and one if you said ‘covering up Russian doping case)

5. At the Tuscan Grand Prix the 1-2-3 was Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes); Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and third was Alexander Albon (Red Bull Racing-Honda). (SIX points, one for each driver and one for each of their racing team names)

6. The four Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals are: Exeter v Northampton, Toulose v Ulster, Leicester v Saracens and Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92 (EIGHT points, one for each of the eight teams playing in the quarter-finals).

7. The Fed Cup is to be renamed the Billie Jean King Cup after the tennis great and founder of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). Johanna Konta was knocked out of the Italian Open after a third-round defeat by Garbine Muguruza. (TWO points - one for Billie Jean King and one for Garbine Muguruza.)

8. The eight teams playing in the 20th edition of the IPL are: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. (EIGHT points - one for each correct team name)

9. At the Diamond meeting iin Rome, Britain’s Andrew Pozzi won the 110m hurdles in 13:15 seconds while the pole vault was won by Swedens Armand Duplantis. The 20-year-old produced the highest ever outdoors jump in the pole vault as he cleared 6.15m. (THREE points, one for Andrew Pozzi, one for pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and one for correctly saying he is Swedish.

10. Gerwyn Price won back-to-back PDC Autumn series titles in Germany. Price is ranked at number three in the World of Darts - the number one ranked is and the number two ranked is . (FOUR points, one for Gerwyn Price, one for correctly saying he is ranked at number three and two more points for naming the two other players in the top three world darts rankings - number one being Michale van Gerwen and number two being Peter Wright)

So, how did you do? 45 Crikey, you are a genius and maybe are spening too much time swatting up on sport; 40-44 Wow! That’s almost perfection; 35-39 Very good - you know your stuff! 25-34 - OK, so you are well versed in sporting curretn affairs; 16-25 Decent; 15 and below - better luck next week