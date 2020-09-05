Quiz time! ‘That was the sporting week’

Here’s another of our ‘That was the past sporting week’ quiz tests. How much notice did you take of sport opver the past seven days? There’s a total of 25 points up for grabs.

1. Name the four Liverpool players on the short list of six for the 2019/20 Professional Footballers’ Association Players’ Player of the Year award. (FOUR POINTS - one for each correct name)

2. Name the Belgian rider who won stage seven of the Tour de France this past week and name the British rider who still held the leaders yellow jersey after stage seven (TWO points - one for each correct name)

3 How did Adam Yates first get hold of the yellow jersey ? (TWO points - for getting the reason correct and one for getting the name of the rider who held the yellow jersey before Yates)

4. Which Australian bowler claimed the first wicket of the Friday night England v Australia T20 and which England bat did he get out? (TWO points - one for each correct name)

5. Who did Wales beat in the Nations League on Thursday night and who scored their goal? (TWO points - one for the name and one for who Wales beat)

6. Name the golfer who celebrated the arrival of his first child this past week and what name was the child given (TWO points - one for the golfers names and one for the baby’s name)

7. Name the managers who led Ireland and Northern Ireland into Nations League action during the past week. (TWO points - one for each correct name)

8. What world record did Mo Farah break at the Diamond League meeting held in Brussels on Friday and who previously held that particular record. (TWO points - one for correctly naming the record Mo Farah won and one for naming the previous holder of that particular record)

9. Why did athlete Peres Jepchirchir make headlines this week and what nationality is she. (TWO points - one for the correctly naming the reason and one for getting her nationality correct).

10. Why did Sir Frank Williams and Claire Williams make the news during the past sporting week? (THREE points - one for naming the sport, one for getting the reason for them making the news correct and one for the correct number of years they have been involved in the sport)

11. Which UK racecourse suspended racing on Thursday and why? (TWO points - one for the course name and one for the reason for racing being suspended)

Answers:

1. Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the four Liverpool players on the six-man short list. (FOUR points; a point for each correct name)

2.Belgian rider Wout van Aert won stage seven of the Tour de France and Britain ‘s Adam Yates retained the leader’s yellow jersey. (TWO points - one for each name).

3. Adam Yates inherited the yellow jersey of the Tour de France after Julian Alaphilippe was hit with a time penalty at the end of a stage five the previous Tour yellow jersey wearer was deducted 20 seconds for an illegal drink an illegal feed inside the final 20 kilometres of a stage won by Wout van Aert in Privas. (TWO points - one for getting ‘illegal feed or drink break’ and one for the riders name Julian Alaphilippe)

4 Pat Cummins took the first England wicket - that of David Bairstow (TWO points - one for each name).

5 Kieffer Moore scored the Wales goal that beat Finland 1-0 away on Thursday night. (TWO points - one for the name and one for who Wales beat)

6 Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica have birth to a little girl who has been named Poppy Kennedy McIlroy (TWO points - one for then golfers name and one for Poppy)

7. Northern Ireland are managed by Ian Barraclough and Ireland by Stephen Kenny (TWO points - one for each correct name)

8. Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah broke the one-hour world record on his return to the track at Friday’s Diamond League meeting in Brussels . Farah ran 21,330m, bettering the record of 21,285m set by Haile Gebrselassie in 2007. (TWO points - one for correctly saying ‘the one-hour world record’ and one for naming who had previously held the record).

9. Kenyan athlete Peres Jepchirchir set a new world record for a women-only half marathon. The 26-year-old ran a time of one hour five minutes 34 seconds in Prague to take 37 seconds off the time set by Ethiopia ‘s Netsanet Gudeta in 2018. (TWO points, one for correctly saying she broke the world record for the half marathon and one getting her nationality correct).

10. Sir Frank Williams and Claire Williams head up the Williams Racing Formula One team and this weekends Monza Grand Prix will be their last after 43 years and 79 races. Williams has been sold to Dorilton Capital. (THREE points - one for getting Formula One correct, one for correctly saying the ‘sale of the company/Williams Racing) and one for getting the 43 years correct).

11. Jump racing at Southwell Racecourse was been suspended until further notice after two more horses died at Thursday’s fixture. The decision was made jointly by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and Arena Racing Company (ARC). (TWO points; one for correctly naming Southwell Racecourse and one for saying the reason was owing to horse fatalities during racing).