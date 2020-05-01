Quiz time! - Test your sporting knowledge

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:44 01 May 2020

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. How many FA Cups have Everton won?

2. Warwickshire play their cricket home matches at which ground?

3. What nationality is men’s tennis world number three Dominic Thiem?

4. Who is the coach of rugby league side Castleford Tigers?

5. How many Olympic gold medals has track cyclist Sir Chris Hoy won?

6. How many seconds did it take Conor McGregor to knock out Jose Aldo in 2015?

7. What number jersey does Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry wear in the NBA?

8. Who is the current manager of the England women’s football team?

9. What nationality is darts world champion Peter Wright?

10. How many teams compete in Super League?

11. Name the cricketer who bowled the fastest ball in history - at 161.3kph (100.23 mph).

12. How many Test hundreds did Michael Vaughan score?

13. Who does Vaughan support in the Championship?

14. Chris Chester coaches which Super League side?

15. What was Paula Radcliffe’s marathon record which stood for 15 years?

16. World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot played for which Premiership Rugby side?

17. Who won the 1990 Women’s Wimbledon title?

18. Given the French Grand Prix has been postponed, what country will the Formula One season begin in?

19. Who was Australia’s first Formula One world championship winner?

20. Who won the second Super Bowl?

21. Which is the oldest Serie A club?

22. Who was in charge of Chelsea when they won the Champions League in 2012?

23. Which four-time champion has been beaten in the last three World Snooker Championship finals?

24. From which club did Manchester United sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

25. Former Manchester United winger and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs is a co-owner of which League Two side?

26. How old was Usain Bolt when he won his first Olympic gold medal?

27. Who is the youngest player to win the French Open?

28. Quarterback Jameis Winston has signed with which NFL side after being replaced by Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

29. Which Australian opener holds the record for their highest ever Test match innings?

30. Jonny Wilkinson finished his career with which French side?

Answers: 1. Five; 2. Edgbaston; 3. Austrian; 4. Daryl Powell; 5. Six; 6. 13; 7. 30; 8. Phil Neville; 9. Scottish; 10. 12; 11. Shoaib Akhtar; 12. 18; 13. Sheffield Wednesday; 14. Wakefield; 15. 2:15:25; 16. Bristol Bears; 17. Martina Navratilova; 18. Austria; 19. Sir Jack Brabham; 20. Green Bay Packers; 21. Juventus; 22. Roberto Di Matteo; 23. John Higgins; 24. Sporting Lisbon; 25. Salford City; 26. 21; 27. Michael Chang; 28. New Orleans Saints; 29. Matthew Hayden; 30. Toulon.

