Quiz time - How much of a sporting ‘know-it-all’ are you?

We have compiled 15 questions of sporting current affairs – there’s 30 points in total up for grabs – good luck!

1.The 2020 Tour De France begins this weekend but who is the defending champion and what nationality is he? (one point for the riders name and one for his nationality)

2.On Friday night who became the youngest England player to score a T20 half century – name the player and his county (one point for the player and one for his county)

3.Who knocked Celtic out of the Champions League in midweek and what country does the team come from? (one point for the team name and one point for the country).

4. Name the snooker venue that will host the first eight snooker events of the 2020-21 season.

5. Name the Brazilian international defender that signed for Chelsea this past week and how old is he? (one point for his name and one for his age)

6. What nationality is Yuri Ganus, and what job was he sacked from on Friday? (One point for his job title and one point for his nationality)

7. Name the former England, Manchester City and Everton player who announced his retirement from the game this past week. Who were his last club and how old is he? (one point for the players name, one for his last club and one for his age).

8. Who did Exeter Chiefs defeat in Monday nights Premiership game and what was the final score? (one point for the team the Chiefs beat and one for the correct score)

9 Why did golfer Brendan Lawlor make the news in the past week? (one point)

10. On Friday night which rugby ground in the UK became the first to have spectators allowed in to see a game since the Coronavirus pandemic started? (two points – one for the name of the ground and one for the naming the two teams involved)

11. Emma Hayes and Gareth Taylor will manage which two teams at Wembley this Saturday (August 29). (TWO points – one for each team correctly names)

12. Where was last weekend’s Diamond League meeting held (one point).

13. England bowler Jimmy Anderson bagged his 600th Test wicket in the past week. Name the only three bowlers to have taken more Test wickets (one point for each correct name).

14. Formula One announced in the week another four Grand Prix meetings to conclude the 2020 season. Name the three countries hosting those Grand Prix meetings? (one point for each country)

15. Why has the Catalans Dragons’ Super League home game with Leeds Rhinos on Monday, September 7, been postponed? (one point)

Bank Holiday weekend quiz answers:

1. Colombian Egan Bernal is the reigning champion of the Tour de France – TWO points (one point for the riders name and one for his nationality)

2. Somerset’s Tom Banton, 22, becomes the youngest England player to score a T20 half-century, hitting 71 off 42 balls in a washed-out against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford. TWO points (one for his name and one for his county).

3. Ferencvaros of Hungary knocked Celtic out- TWO points (one point for the team name and 1 point for the country)

4. The Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes will host the first eight snooker events of the 2020-21 season. TWO points (one point for the venue name and one point for the town)

5. Brazil centre back Thiago Silva, aged 35, signed a one-year deal at Chelsea. TWO points (one for his name and one for his age)

6. Yuri Ganis was head of the Russian Anti Doping Agency Russia and was sacked on Friday after the country’s Olympic committee accused him of presiding over serious financial violations. TWO points (one for his nationality and one for his job title)

7. Gareth Barry, the former England, Manchester City and Everton player announced his retirement. His final club was WBA and he is 39 years of age. THREE points (one for his name, one for his last club and one for his age).

8. Exeter Chiefs won 25-22 at Bristol Bears. TWO points (one for the opposition and one for the correct score)

9. Brendan Lawlor is first player with disabilities to compete on European Tour. ONE point

10. 700 fans were allowed into Murrayfield. the first rugby stadium in the UK to welcome supporters back after lockdown and they saw Edinburgh beaten 15-3 by Glasgow. TWO points (one for the stadium name and one for naming the two teams).

11. Emma Hayes (Chelsea) and Gareth Taylor (Manchester City) are the managers who will lead their teams into the Women’s Community Shield at Wembley. TWO points

12. Last weekend’s Diamond League meeting was held in Stockholm ONE point.

13. England bowler Jimmy Anderson bagged his 600th Test wicket in the past week. The only three bowlers to have taken more Test wickets are Muttiah Muralitharan (800); Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619). THREE points

14. It was announced in the week that there will be four Grand Prix races held in in three countries - Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi - which will bring the calendar to a total of 17 races, the lowest number since 2009. THREE points

15. The Catalans Dragons’ Super League home game with Leeds Rhinos on Monday, September 7. has been postponed as the French club continue to quarantine as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. ONE point.

30 – You sporting ‘know-it-all’

25-29 – Wow, you know plenty

20-24 – Not bad, you clearly know your sporting current affairs.

Less than 20 – better luck next time