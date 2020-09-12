Quiz time! - How much notice did you take of the sporting world over the past seven days...

Here’s another of our BIG WEEKEND QUIZ offerings - with the questions all about things and events that happened over the past seven days - there are 37 points up for grabs - how many can you bank? The answers are below the 15th and final question.

1. Name the Premiership rugby player who bagged a ban of 10 games reduced to five as a result of his charity work? - TWO points (one for the players name and one for his club)

2. Name the two cricket teams this past week that won through to a major final at Lords (THREE points – one for each team and one for correctly naming the competition).

3. Name the two former Bournemouth footballers that signed for Newcastle United in the past week (TWO points – one for each correct name)

4. The road to a new Superb Bowl began in the USA this past week. Name the current reigning Super Bowl champions and what is the name of the player they signed this year who bagged himself the largest contract in sports history? (TWO points – one for the reigning champions and one for the players name)

5. Name the English Race course which was to be a ‘trial venue for crowds being allowed back in’ this past week, but ended up only having a crowd on day one and then behind closed doors for the remainder of the meeting: (ONE point for naming the course)

6. Name the teenager who scored his first goal for Liverpool in a pre-season behind-closed-doors friendly 7-2 win over Blackpool in the week and, for another point, name the team Liverpool signed him from (TWO points, one for the player and for his former team).

7. Who knocked Serena Williams out of the US Open in the semi-finals, how many grand slams has she won, what nationality is she and when did she last win a grand slam? (FOUR points – one for the players name, one for her nationality, one for the number of grand slam wins and one for her last grand slam win (year).

8. Name the golfer who revealed this week he had recently undergone surgery for bladder cancer. How old is he and when did he last win a Major (THREE points – one for the player, one for his age and one for the year he last won a Major in).

9. Why did Alfie Barbeary make rugby headline this week, which Premiership team does he play for and who was he playing against. (THREE points – one for naming the player, one for correctly saying what the reason for his ‘headline making was’ and one for naming the opposition team.

10. Name the athlete who lost her appeal to Switzerland’s Federal Supreme Court against the restriction of testosterone levels in female runner and, for other points, name her nationality and her age. (THREE points, one for her name, one for her nationality and one for her age)

11. Name the three managers leading last season’s Championship teams into the new Premier campaign (THREE points - one for naming each manager)

12. Name the venue for this weekend’s Formula One Grand Prix and who are the racing team that the venue is home to. (TWO points, one for the venue and one for the race team)

13. Name the two rugby playing nations that are making the Six Nations rugby competition into an eight team Autumn Cup (TWO points - one for each team)

14. Name the former middleweight champion boxer who sadly passed away during the week, and, for extra points give his age and also what medal did he win at the Munich 1972 Olympics (THREE points - one for the boxers name, one for his age and one for the medal he won in ’72)

15. Name the England lady footballer who joined Manchester City ladies this past week and which French club did she lose from. (TWO points, one for the players name and one for the French club)

THE ANSWERS

1. Owen Farell of Saracens had a 10-game ban reduced to five as a result of his charity work. (TWO points – one for the players name and one for his team)

2. Essex and Somerset will contest the five-day final of the Bob Willis Trophy (THREE points – one for each team and one for the competition name)

3. Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson left Bournemouth to join Newcastle United. (TWO points – one for each correct players name)

4. Kansas City Chiefs launched the defence of their Superb Bowl title and the player they signed on the world’s biggest sporting contract was Patrick Mahomes on a 12-year (£383m) deal! (TWO points – one for Kansas City Chiefs and one for Patrick Mahomes)

5. Doncaster racecourse had been set to have the whole meeting with fans in attendance but that was cut short after day one (ONE point for correctly naming the course).

6. Harvey Elliott scored his first goal for Liverpool and his former team was Fulham. (TWO points, one for the player and for his former team).

7. Victoria Azarenka beat Serena Williams in the semi-finals. She hails from Belarus and has twice won the Australian Open, the last time being in 2013. (FOUR points – one for her name, one for Belarus, one for the two titles and one for 2013).

8. John Daly is 54 years old and he last won a Major with his British Open win in 1995. (THREE points – one for his name, one for his age (54) and one for his last Major win (1995).

9. Alfie Barbeary is the teenager who, playing a forward, making his debut for Wasps, scored a hat-trick of tries in the win over Leicester. (THREE points – one for Wasps, one for a hat-trick of tries and one for correctly naming Leicester as the opposition).

10 Caster Semenya has lost her appeal to Switzerland’s Federal Supreme Court against the restriction of testosterone levels in female runners. She is South African and is 29 years old. (THREE points – one for her name, one for South Africa and one for her age).

11. The three Championship managers; Leeds (Marcelo Bielsa); West Brom (Slaven Bilic) and Fulham (Scott Parker). THREE points - one for each correct name

12. This weekends Grand Prix is being raced in Tuscany and it’s named the Tuscan Grand Prix and the track is home to the Ferrari team (TWO points - one for Tuscan Grand Prix, or Tuscany and one for Ferrari)

13. The two teams joining the Six Nations teams to make up the 8 playing in the Autumn competition are Fiji and Georgia (TWO points - one for Fiji and one for Georgia)

14. The boxer was Alan Milton, he was aged 69 and, at the Munich Olympics of 1972 he won the bronze medal). (THREE points - one for his name, one for his age and one for ‘bronze medal’,

15. The player to join Manchester City was Lucy Bronze and she joined City from Lyon. (TWO points - one for Lucy Bronze and one for Lyon)