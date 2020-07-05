Quiz time - How much do you know about all-time Premier League goal scorers?

Football, genric picture. Archant

Back into the local pub or club? Looking for a quiz to try out on your friends? Here’s out Premier League hot shots quiz - How well do you know your Premier League goalscorers?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

1. Jamie Vardy became the 28th player to reach 100 Premier League goalscorers when he he scored the first of his two goals in the Leicester City 3-0 win over Crystal Palace yesterday (Saturday, July 4). How many of the other 27 can you name.

2. How many of the 28 players to score 100 or more Premier League goals have done so for just one club?

3. Of the 28 players to score 100 or more Premier League goals, how many are still playing in the League to this day?

4. Which player, having scored over 100 Premier League goals, has scored for the most different teams?

5. Who has scored the most Premier goals to date?

Here are those all-important answers

1. The 28 players to have scored 100 or more goals in the Premier Division era (1992 to present date).

Alan Shearer (1992-2006) 260 - scored from Blackburn Rovers (112) and Newcastle United (148);

Wayne Rooney (2002-2018) 208 - scored for Everton (25) and Manchester United (183);

Andy Cole (1993 - 2008) 187 - scored for Newcastle United (43), Manchester United (93), Blackburn Rovers (27), Fulham (12), Manchester City (9) and Portsmouth (3); Sergio Aguero (2011 - date) 180 - all scored for Manchester City;

Frank Lampard (1996-2015) 177 - scored for West Ham (24), Chelsea (147) and Manchester City (6);

Thierry Henry (1999-2012) 175 - all scored for Arsenal;

Robbie Fowler (1993-2008) 163 - scored for Liverpool (128), Leeds (14) and Manchester City (21);

Jermaine Defoe (2001-2018) 162 - scored for West Ham (18), Tottenham Hotspur (91), Portsmouth (15), Sunderland (34) and Bournemouth (4);

Michael Owen (197-2013) 150 - scored for Liverpool (118), Newcastle United (26), Manchester United (5) and Stoke City (1);

Les Ferdinand (1992-2004) 149 - QPR (60), Newcastle United (41), Tottenham Hotspur (33), West Ham (2), Leicester City (12) and Bolton Wanderers (1);

Teddy Sheringham (1992-2006) 146 - scored for Nottingham Forest (1), Tottenham Hotspur (97), Manchester United (31), Portsmouth (9) and West Ham United (8);

Robin van Persie (2004-2015) 144 - scored for Arsenal (96) and Manchester United (48);

Harry Kane (2012 to date) 138 - all scored for Tottenham Hotspur; Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (1997-2007) 127 - scored for Lees United (34), Chelsea (69), Middlesborough (22) and Charlton Athletic (2);

Robbie Keane (1999-2012) 126 - scored for Coventry City (12), Leeds United (13), Tottenham Hotspur (91), Liverpool (5), West Ham United (2) and Aston Villa (3);

Nicholas Anelka (1997-2014) 125 - scored for Arsenal (23), Liverpool (4), Manchester City (37), Bolton Wanderers (21), Chelsea (38) and WBA (2);

Dwight Yorke (1992-2009) 123 - scored for Aston Ville (60), Manchester United (48), Blackburn Rovers (12), Birmingham City (20 and Sunderland (1);

Steven Gerrard (1998-2015) 120 - all scored for Liverpool;

Ian Wright (1992-1999) 113 - scored for Arsenal (104) and West Ham United (9); Romelu Lukaku (2011-2019) 113 -scored for WBA (17), Everton (68) and Manchester United (28);

Dion Dublin (1992-2004) 111 - scored for Manchester United (2), Coventry City (61) and Aston Villa (48);

Emile Heskey (1995-2012) 110 - scored for Leicester City (33), Liverpool (39), Birmingham City (14), Wigan Athletic (15) and Aston Villa (9);

Ryan Giggs (1992-2014) 109 - all scored for Manchester United;

Peter Crouch (2002-2019) 108 - scored for Aston Villa (6), Southampton (12), Liverpool (22), Portsmouth (11), Tottenham Hotspur (12) and Stoke City (45);

Paul Scholes (1994-2013) 107 - all scored for Manchester United;

Darren Bent (2001-2014) 106 scored for Ipswich Town (1), Charlton Athletic (31), Tottenham Hotspur (18), Sunderland (32), Aston Villa (21) and Fulham (3);

Didier Drogba (2004-2015) 104 - all scored for Chelsea;

Jamie Vardy (2014 to present) 101 - all scored for Leicester City.

Matt Le Tissier (1992-2002) - 100 all scored for Southampton.

2. NINE - Sergio Aguerro, Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Jamie Vardy, Matt Le Tissier, Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Didier Drogba.

3. THREE - Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguerro

4. SIX players have scored for SIX different teams- Andy Cole, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Keane, Nichola Anelka, Darren Bent and Peter Crouch

5. Alan Shearer with 260.