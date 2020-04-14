Advanced search

Quiz time - how knowledgeable are you about all things sport?

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 14 April 2020

Our latest quiz offeriong - you will find the results at the foot of the article

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Who is the only player to have won more than 100 caps for the Scotland football team?

2. In what season did Tottenham win the last of their two top-flight titles?

3. Which one-day cycling event in France is known as the Hell of the North?

4. In 2001, the Wimbledon men’s final was held on a Monday and became an epic five-setter, between which two players?

5. Who are the reigning women’s field hockey Olympic champions?

6. At which English county side did Ian Botham and Viv Richards play together?

7. Which club has won the most FA Cup finals?

8. And how many have they win?

9. Babe Ruth played major league baseball for the New York Yankees, the Boston Braves, and which other club?

10. Which two English clubs did Sven-Goran Eriksson manage?

11. How many golfers have won all four majors?

12. In which city does the Masters take place?

13. How many times have Real Madrid won the European Cup/Champions League?

14. Which horse did Tiger Roll emulate by winning a second straight Grand National last year?

15. Manchester City won the FA Cup final over Watford last year with what scoreline?

16. Which two cricketing nations play for the Sir Frank Worrell trophy?

17. Who was named man of the match after the 2018 World Cup final?

18. Who captained South Africa to their famous triumph at the 1995 rugby world cup?

19. How many gold medals did Jesse Owens win at the 1936 Berlin Olympics?

20. Who was the last American to win the US Open tennis men’s singles title?

21. England manager Gareth Southgate began his career playing for which team?

22. Southgate’s nickname at the club was “Nord” after which English TV presenter?

23. With what garment is Southgate most associated?

24. Sir Kenny Dalglish managed which club after his first stint as boss at Liverpool?

25. In what year did Arsenal appoint Arsene Wenger as manager?

26. Which club plays at Oakwell?

27. Which four cities did London beat to host the 2012 Olympics?

28. Who is the UFC president?

29. Who is the head coach of Wales’ rugby union side?

30. In which US city did NFL team the Rams start?

AND THOSE ALL IMPORTANT ANSWERS

1. Kenny Dalglish; 2. 1960-61; 2. Paris-Roubaix; 4. Goran Ivanisevic and Pat Rafter; 5. Great Britain; 6. Somerset; 7. Arsenal; 8. 13; 9. Boston Red Sox; 10 Manchester City and Leicester; 11. Five (Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods); 12. Augusta, Georgia; 13. 13; 14. Red Rum; 15. 6-0; 16. Australia and the West Indies; 17. Antoine Griezmann; 18 Francois Pienaar; 19. Four; 20. Andy Roddick (2003); 21. Crystal Palace; 22. Dennis Norden; 23. A waistcoat; 24. Blackburn; 25. 1996; 26. Barnsley; 27. Paris, Madrid, New York City, Moscow; 28. Dana White; 29. Wayne Pivac; 30. Cleveland.

