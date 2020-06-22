Quiz time! - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games PA Archive/PA Images

Here’s our latest quiz offering - 30 sporting general knowledge posers.

With football clubs back in action to complete the 2019-20 season after more than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not celebrate with another sports quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. In which year did Australian cyclist Cadel Evans win the Tour de France?

2. How old was British swimmer Rebecca Adlington when she retired?

3. When did Cristiano Ronaldo join Real Madrid?

4. Who is the only Irishman to manage Manchester United?

5. Which club has won the most Super League titles?

6. How many have they won?

7. How many teams are currently scheduled to participate when the NBA season resumes on July 30?

8. Where will the rest of the competition be based?

9. Who is currently the world’s number-one ranked women’s tennis player?

10. In 2014, she announced she would be taking a hiatus from tennis to try her luck at which other sport?

11. Which Leicester played scored the final Premier League goal before the competition was suspended in March?

12. Sebastian Vettel won all four of his Formula One drivers’ world championships with which team?

13. World record holder Adam Peaty specialises in which swimming stroke?

14. Who has scored the most runs in the history of the Cricket World Cup?

15. Which city are Premiership Rugby side Wasps based in?

16. How many World Series titles did Derek Jeter win with the New York Yankees?

17. David Beckham spent a short spell on loan from Manchester United at which club in 1994-95?

18. True or false - five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has never been ranked world number one.

19. Which British male golfer won the sport’s first Olympic gold medal in 112 years at Rio in 2016?

20. What is the maximum checkout in darts?

21. How many appearances did Wayne Rooney make for Manchester United? A- 559; B- 562; C- 588

22. What record does Rooney hold at the club?

23. Which country did Great Britain defeat 3-1 to claim gold in men’s field hockey at the 1988 Seoul Olympics?

24. Where was the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup held?

25. What is the nickname of former Boston Celtics NBA player Paul Pierce?

26. Which former tennis player was Britain’s highest-ranked male from 1999 - 2005?

27. Who was he succeeded by?

28. How many times has France won the Six Nations Championship?

29. True or false - surfing will make its Olympic debut as a sport at next year’s rescheduled Tokyo games.

30. Which American city’s NFL team is known as the Seahawks?

and those all-important answers

Answers: 1. 2011; 2. 23; 3. 2009; 4. Frank O’Farrell; 5. Leeds Rhinos; 6. Eight; 7. 22; 8. Orlando, Florida; 9. Ashleigh Barty; 10. Cricket; 11. Harvey Barnes; 12. Red Bull; 13. Breaststroke; 14. Sachin Tendulkar; 15. Coventry; 16. Five; 17. Preston; 18. True; 19. Justin Rose; 20. 170; 21. A- 559; 22. Most goals scored (253); 23. West Germany; 24. France; 25. The Truth; 26. Tim Henman; 27. Andy Murray; 28. Five; 29. True; 30. Seattle.