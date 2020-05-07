Quiz time! How good is your sporting knowledge?

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson displays her four track gold medals as she arrived at Heathrow Airport from the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia PA Archive/PA Images

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. What was notable about the Croatia v Australia FIFA World Cup match in 2006?

2. And who was the English referee for the match?

3. Which is the most northerly team in rugby union’s Gallagher Premiership?

4. And which is the most southerly UK-based team in rugby league’s Super League?

5. Which former England cricket Test captain was cap number 600 when he made his debut in 1999?

6. Which former India spinner is nicknamed “Jumbo”?

7. How many gold medals did Tanni Grey-Thompson win in her career? a) 9 b) 11 c) 16

8. At which British racecourse are the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas held?

9. Dick Fosbury lent his name to a technique in which athletics event?

10. And at which Olympics did he win gold?

11. Martina Hingis won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and which other grand slam singles title in 1997?

12. Goalkeeper Jimmy Glass scored a last-minute goal to keep which club in the Football League in 1999?

13. At Headingley in 1999, who did Steve Waugh allegedly tell he had “just dropped the World Cup” after he put down the Australian en route to a century that helped seal a semi-final berth?

14. Which multiple NHL champions of the 1970s were known as “the Broad Street Bullies” for their violent play?

15. With which sport would you associate Captain Martin Becher?

16. What trophy do winners of the Rugby World Cup receive?

17. How many darts World Championships did Phil Taylor win?

18. How many majors did Nick Faldo win?

19. Britain’s Daley Thompson won the decathlon gold medal at which two Olympic Games?

20. Three countries have won the football World Cup twice: Argentina, France and which other?

21. Who is Arsenal’s record goalscorer in the Premier League?

22. Charlotte Dujardin has won three gold medals in which equestrian discipline?

23. Which goalkeeper scored four goals in Paraguay’s qualification for the 2002 FIFA World Cup?

24. Which golf major is the only one Rory McIlroy has not won?

25. Which League Two side play their home games at Home Park?

26. Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin and Connor McDavid are big names in which North American major league?

27. Which racehorse won last week’s virtual running of the Kentucky Derby?

28. Who are the reigning Olympic champions at men’s rugby sevens?

29. Who did Italy beat in the semi-finals of the 1994 World Cup in the United States?

30. Who is New Zealand’s leading Test wicket-taker?

Answers: 1. Josip Simunic was shown three yellow cards; 2. Graham Poll; 3. Sale Sharks; 4. Warrington Wolves; 5. Michael Vaughan; 6. Anil Kumble; 7. b; 8. Newmarket; 9. High jump (the Fosbury flop); 10. 1968 in Mexico; 11. US Open; 12. Carlisle; 13. Herschelle Gibbs; 14. The Philadelphia Flyers; 15. Horse racing (a 19th century jockey, the Becher’s Brook jump in the Grand National is named after him); 16. The Webb Ellis Cup; 17. 16; 18. 6; 19. 1980 and 1984; 20. Uruguay (won the first edition in 1930, and again in 1950); 21. Thierry Henry; 22. Dressage; 23. Jose Luis Chilavert; 24. The Masters; 25. Plymouth; 26. NHL; 27. Secretariat; 28. Fiji; 29. Bulgaria; 30. Sir Richard Hadlee (431 wickets).