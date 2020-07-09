Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates his goal against Leicester City during their Barclaycard Premiership match at Highbury Stadium in May 2004 PA Archive/PA Images

With the Premier League back in action for the past few weeks now after more than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not celebrate with another sports quiz?

China's Na Li in action at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club China's Na Li in action at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Which cricketer holds the record for the highest score in T20 internationals?

2. David Beckham and which other England player missed in a penalty shoot-out in the Euro 2004 quarter-final against Portugal?

3. What nationality is rugby union player Justin Tipuric?

4. Li Na became China’s first Grand Slam singles title winner at which tournament?

5. Which South African runner won gold and set a new world record in the men’s 400 metres final at Rio 2016?

6. Iran’s Ali Daei sits first on the list of most international goals, with 109. Who sits second, on 99?

7. Who captained Brazil in their 1994 World Cup final victory?

8. Who was awarded the 100m gold medal after Ben Johnson’s disqualification at the 1988 Olympics?

9. Who won the first rugby league World Cup in 1954?

10. In which year did Ayrton Senna win his first Formula One title?

11. Who, in 1981, ended Bjorn Borg’s streak of five straight Wimbledon singles titles?

12. Who managed England at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup??

13. Which former Wales rugby union winger was also an Olympic high hurdler?

14. Which former England batsman retired with 8,900 Test runs and a top score of 333?

15. In 2014, Stuart Broad claimed a Test hat-trick against which country?

16. Who has won more FA Cups – Everton or Blackburn?

17. Who was the last team before Juventus’s current winning streak to lift the Seria A title?

18. England’s centres pairing in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final were Will Greenwood and which other player?

19. England beat Australia in that final by what score?

20. Who is the only Swede to have won the Open Championship?

21. Which code of rugby does Israel Folau currently play?

22. Who managed Blackburn to their Premier League win?

23. Kate Richardson-Walsh is associated with which sport?

24. How many of the current Premier League managers are English? a) 8 b) 9 c) 10?

25. In which UK city is the Stoop?

26. How many consecutive Premier League golden boots did Thierry Henry win?

27. Who won the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Century award in 1999?

28. In which north American league do the Calgary Flames play?

29. Against which country did Gareth Bale score his first goal for Wales, in 2006?

30. Where will the 2022 Commonwealth Games be held?

And those all-important answers: 1. Aaron Finch (Aus, 172 not out v Zimbabwe); 2. Darius Vassell; 3. Welsh; 4. French Open; 4. Real Sociedad; 5. Wayde Van Niekerk; 6. Cristiano Ronaldo; 7. Dunga; 8. Carl Lewis; 9. Great Britain; 10. 1988; 11. John McEnroe; 12. Mark Sampson; 13. Nigel Walker; 14. Graham Gooch; 15. Sri Lanka; 16. Blackburn (6 to 5); 17. AC Milan; 18. Mike Tindall; 19. 20-17; 20. Henrik Stenson, in 2016; 21. Rugby league; 22. Kenny Dalglish; 23. Hockey; 24. B; 25. London; 26. Three (2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06); 27. Muhammad Ali; 28. NHL; 29. Slovakia; 30. Birmingham.