Advanced search

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

PUBLISHED: 07:07 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 06 July 2020

Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

With the Premier League back in action for the past couple of weeks after more than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not celebrate with another sports quiz?

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA)England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA)

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Who was the first teenager to score twice in a World Cup match, in 1958?

2. And who became the second in 2018?

3. Tiger Woods last won the Open Championship in which year?

4. In what year did Rafael Nadal last win Wimbledon?

5. Which American city is home to NHL team the Sabres?

6. Who captained Great Britain’s curling team to gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics?

7. Who is South Africa’s highest Test runscorer?

8. Cam Newton played for which team when he was named NFL MVP?

9. Where does Jonny Wilkinson sit amongst Six Nations rugby’s leading all-time scorers?

10. Who holds the title of the youngest women’s singles champion at the French Open?

11. Novak Djokovic has won the Wimbeldon men’s singles title how many times?

12. South African spinner Simon Harmer plays for which English cricket county?

13. In which year were the first Winter Olympic Games held?

14. Name the Catalans Dragons head coach?

15. After Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, who sits third among the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers?

16. Les Ferdinand played with 11 clubs. With which did he play the most games?

17. Which former world No 1 was given a two-shot penalty in the last round of the 2001 British Open for having too many clubs in his bag?

18. Which country has produced the most Formula One champion drivers?

19. Who are the reigning champions in Brazilian club football?

20. Ben Stokes plays for which county?

21. Who did Andy Murray beat to capture his second Wimbledon crown in 2016?

22. In which year did Chris Froome last win the Tour de France?

23. Who is the head coach of the Colombia national football team?

24. With which club did Teddy Sheringham begin his professional career?

25. Which country topped the medal table at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro?

26. Which is the only golf major Sergio Garcia has won?

27. Who scored more Test centuries – Sir Alastair Cook or Steve Waugh?

28. When was the last time France won the Six Nations title?

29. Which two men have won the title of British champion flat racing trainer over the past five years?

30. Which club has won English rugby league’s double the most times?

And those all-important answers

1. Pele; 2. Kylian Mbappe; 3. 2006; 4. 2010; 5. Buffalo; 6. Rhona Martin,; 7. Jacques Kallis; 8 Carolina Panthers; 9. Second; 10. Monica Seles (16 years and 6 months when she won in 1990); 11 Five; 12. Essex; 13. 1924; 14. Steve McNamara; 15. Andy Cole; 16. Queens Park Rangers; 17. Ian Woosnam; 18. Britain (10); 19. Flamengo; 20. Durham; 21. Milos Raonic; 22. 2017; 23. Carlos Queiroz; 24. Millwall; 25. United States; 26. The Masters; 27. Cook (33 to 32); 28. 2010; 29. Aidan O’Brien and John Gosden; 30. Wigan Warriors (7 times).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

From Brixington Blues to the USA – Tyler Dobinson is currently ‘living the American dream’

Tyler Dobinson in action during a USA College game. Picture TD

Social distancing measures at Exmouth Indoor Market have allowed it to reopen under continuing restrictions

Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing and other restrictions imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Carly Bell

Most Read

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

From Brixington Blues to the USA – Tyler Dobinson is currently ‘living the American dream’

Tyler Dobinson in action during a USA College game. Picture TD

Social distancing measures at Exmouth Indoor Market have allowed it to reopen under continuing restrictions

Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing and other restrictions imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Carly Bell

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Devon Cricket League re-start from the view of the team captain

Picture: Thinkstock

Project Water Harvesting the latest Exmouth Town 2020 initiative launched

Exmouth Town's Operation Water Harvesting and the supporting partners from R.J.Acca Home Improvements. Picture: ETFC

Cricket back on a local level from next Saturday

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time - How much do you know about all-time Premier League goal scorers?

Football, genric picture.