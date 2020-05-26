Advanced search

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

PUBLISHED: 08:27 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:27 26 May 2020

Pete Sampras in action at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Pete Sampras in action at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

PA Archive/PA Images

Here is another of our now regular quizzes. They are clearly proving popular and, if you have only just discovered this side of our work then please scroll down through the sports pages on this website to see more quizzes - enjoy!

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Who was manager of Newcastle when they won promotion to the Premier League in 1993?

2. In which month does the FA Cup normally start?

3. Which football club was formerly known as Everton Athletic?

4. In which year did Paula Radcliffe last win the London Marathon?

5. And which Ethiopian ran the marathon in under two hours in the 1:59 Challenge?

6. Who got more Test wickets for England, Andrew Flintoff or Darren Gough?

7. How many players are on the rink at the start of an ice hockey game?

8. Which football club plays their home matches at the Highbury Stadium?

9. Which English rugby union side play their home games at the Recreation Ground?

10. In which US state to the New York Jets and New York Giants play their home matches?

11. Which side scored first in England’s 4-2 win over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final?

12. Andre Villas-Boas and Roberto Mancini have both managed which Russian football club?

13. Which country reached the finals of the Davis Cup a record 23 consecutive times between 1946 and 1968?

14. How many countries have teams in the Pro14 rugby competition?

15. Which Summer Olympics had events held in both northern and southern hemispheres?

16. The Eagles is the nickname of which rugby union side, which appeared at the 2019 World Cup?

17. What was significant about Mongolia’s 2-0 win over Brunei on June 6 last year?

18. How many teams are there in the NHL?

19. And where will the league’s newest team be based in the 2021-2022 season?

20. In which sport is there a scoring system known as Stableford?

21. Which manager has overseen more Celtic games: Martin O’Neill or Neil Lennon?

22. Which four countries have led the World Rugby Rankings since 2019?

23. Which club is the most successful in MLS history, having won the cup five times?

24. Former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers began his senior career at which club?

25. What was the first year of the Ryder Cup?

26. Which nickname links a basketball team in Sacramento and an ice hockey team in Los Angeles?

27. Which grand slam title did Pete Sampras fail to win in his career?

28. What type of Tour de France stage is known locally as contre-la-montre?

29. Name the only Polish driver to have started a Formula 1 race.

30. Which is the only French club to have won football’s European Cup?

And those all-important answers...

Answers: 1 Kevin Keegan; 2 August; 3 Liverpool; 4. 2005; 5. Eliud Kipchoge; 6. Darren Gough (229); 7. 12; 8. Fleetwood; 9. Bath; 10. New Jersey; 11 Germany; 12 Zenit St Petersburg; 13 Australia; 14. Five (Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales, South Africa); 15. 1958 (the equestrian events were held in Stockholm); 16. USA; 17. It was the first qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup; 18. 31; 19. Seattle; 20. Golf; 21. Neil Lennon (294 to 282); 22. Wales, New Zealand, Ireland and South Africa; 23. LA Galaxy; 24. Wolves; 25. 1927; 26. Kings; 27. French Open; 28 Time trial; 29. Robert Kubica; 30. Marseille.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth hotels close and holidays are cancelled as travel group collapses

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3801. Picture: Alex Walton.

Exmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline offers support to those in need

Help is available in Exmouth Ref exe 13 20TI 8026 Picture: Terry Ife

Body found in search for missing Budleigh man

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Plumb Park sales office begins phased reopening following coronavirus

The development at Plumb Park by Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Contributed

Firefighters called out to deal with Lympstone car fire

Most Read

Exmouth hotels close and holidays are cancelled as travel group collapses

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3801. Picture: Alex Walton.

Exmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline offers support to those in need

Help is available in Exmouth Ref exe 13 20TI 8026 Picture: Terry Ife

Body found in search for missing Budleigh man

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Plumb Park sales office begins phased reopening following coronavirus

The development at Plumb Park by Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Contributed

Firefighters called out to deal with Lympstone car fire

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Pete Sampras in action at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Coronavirus: Ball shining rule ‘will give batsmen advantage’

Australia's Mitchell Starc during a nets session

Pete’s Dragons gets cash boost from Tesco coronavirus fund

Pete's Dragons has benefited from a £500 funding boost from Tesco. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Devon CCC chief executive not giving up on season being written off just yet

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Burghley Horse Trials suffer Coronavirus pandemic cancellation

Equestrian picture
Drive 24