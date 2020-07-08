Quiz time! How good is your sporting ‘current affairs’ knowledge?

Sports Quiz header Archant

Quiz time! Try our ‘sporting current affairs’ quiz

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

1. England start a three-match Test series against the West Indies today (Wednesday), but what is the name of the trophy they are playing for?

2. England will be led by Ben Stokes in the 1st Test, but how many different players have captained England – including Stokes?

3. When was the last time that the West Indies won a Test series here in England?

4. Pierre-Emerich Aubameyang scored for Arsenal against Leicester City to become only the second Arsenal player to score 20 Premier League goals in consecutive seasons – who is the other?

5. Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy became only the fourth player to score 10 goals or more against Arsenal in Premier League games – name the other three – need a clue? (Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs)

6. Which former Man Utd and Arsenal player scored his first goal for Watford in the 2-1 win over Norwich City on Tuesday night?

7. Which Premier League team manager said after a recent game: “It’s my dream to have a team full of Scousers”

8. Which Premier manager responded to an incident in their latest match with: “It was beautiful” and what was he talking about?

9. What nationality is Norwich City player Onel Hernandez

10. Who won the Austrian Grand Prix raced last Sunday?

11. What was the one-two-three at the Austrian Grand Prix in terms of the car manufacturers/teams?

12. Name the young British rider who drove to his first podium finish in the Austrian Grand Prix.

13. How old is world champion driver Lewis Hamilton.

14. Why did New Zealand All Blacks rugby ace Dan Carter make the headlines earlier this week?

15. Name the former Scottish captain who announced, earlier this week that he has signed for Japanese rugby outfit Shining Arcs.

16. What was the name of the winner of this year’s Derby race and what price was the winning horse?

17. Name the trainer of the winning horse and how many times has he now won the Derby?

18. What will Hinako Shibuno of Japan defend at Royal Troon in August?

19. Name the Kenyan athlete banned for four years earlier this week for anti-doping rule violations.

20. Name the current Wimbledon ladies champion who has said this week she is: “a little bit worried about playing” in this year’s US Open owing to the Coronavirus pandemic situation

And those all-important answers

1 The Wisden Trophy; 2. Ben Stokes becomes the 81st different player to captain England when he leads them into the first Test match against the West Indies; 3. The last time the West Indies won a Test series here in England was back in 1988; 4. Thierry Henry scored 20 Premier League goals in five successive seasons for Arsenal between 2001-02 and 2005-06): 5. Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is just the fourth player to score at least 10 Premier League goals against Arsenal, after Wayne Rooney (has scored 12 against the Gunners); Robbie Fowler and Harry Kane (have both scored 10); 6. Danny Welbeck; 7. Jurgen Klopp said he’d like a team, full of Scousers when asked about the goal scored by Liverpool-born Curtis Jones in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa ; 8. Jose Mourinho said: “It was beautiful” in response to being asked what he thought about the ‘altercation’ between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min; 9. Norwich City player Onel Hernandez is Cuban; 10. The Austrian Grand Prix was won by Valterri Bottas; 11. The car manufacturers/teams one-two-three at the Austrian Grand Prix was: Mercedes first, Ferrari second and McLaren were third; 12. Lando Norris of McLaren; 13. Lewis Hamilton is 35 ; 14. New Zealand rugby star Dan Carter turned out for his childhood rugby club, Southbridge, playing the full 80 minutes, in 54-14 win over West Melton. Thirty-eight-year old Carter played the match as he continues to prepare for his return to Super Rugby; 15. Former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has joined Shining Arcs in Japan’s Top League, having left Clermont Auvergne at the end of last season; 16. The 2020 Derby was won by Serpentine who crossed the line at odds of 25-1 ; 17. Serpentine is trained by Aiden O’Brien and the 2020 win was his eighth success in the famous race; 18. Hinako Shibuno of Japan will defend her British Women’s Open trophy at Royal Troon in August; 19. Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang has been banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations; 20. Wimbledon ladies champion Simona Halep said earlier this week that she is still ‘a little bit worried’ about playing at the 2020 US Open set to be held in August.