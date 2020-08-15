Quiz time! Current sporting affairs for a Soggy Saturday in August

1. Name the TV football show and its theme tune that celebrate 50 years today (August 15, 2020) - one point

2. What is the name of the trophy that the county sides are currently playing for – one point

3 Name the two beaten semi-finalists in Fridays action at the World Snooker Championship. - two points

4. Name the athlete who broke the 5,000m world record on Friday and, for extra points (a) what country does he come from (b) How long had the previous world record stood for and ( c) where did he break the record? - four points

5 Who was named Premier League Manager of the Season this morning and how old is he? - two points

6. Why did the name Sarina Wiegman

Make the sporting headlines on Friday? (for a second point what nationality is she) - two points

7 Which two teams played the first premiership rugby match since the restart (played on Friday night) and what was the final score – one point for each team and a third point for the correct score – three points.

8 In the Bayern Munich versus Barcelona Champions League quarter-final – who scored the second goal of the game – one point for the player and one for the team – two points.

9. Name the former Scotland rugby captain who has announced his retirement from the game today (Saturday) and how old is he? - two points

10 Who this past week was confirmed as the new manager of the Northern Irelan football team and who has he taken over from –two points

11. Name the Celtic player who ‘broke quarantine rules’ this past week – what nationality is he and what country did he visit – three points.

12. What sport does Elinor Barker compete in and how old is she – two points

13 Friday (August 14) marked 25 years since GB athlete Jonathan Edwards did what? - name the sport and name what he did - two points

THE ANSWERS

1. BBC TV’s Match of the Day;

2. The Bob Willis Trophy;

3. The two beaten semi-finalists in Friday’s action at the snooker World Championships were Anthony McGil and Mark Selby;

4. Joshua Cheptegei 4(a) Uganda; 4(b) 16 years and 4(c ) Monaco, France - (four points in all);

5. Jurgen Klopp and he is 53 (both right – one point each).

6. She was named the next England women’s football team manager and she comes from Holland – two points

7. Harlequins beat Sale 16-10 (one point for each team and a third point for the correct score – three points.

8 The second goal of the game was an own goal scored by Bayern Munich player David Alaba - two points

9 Former Scotland rugby captain John Barclay has retired at the age of 33. - two points

10. Ian Baraclough was appointed as Northern Ireland manager, replacing Michael O’Neill who wants to fully commit to Stoke City – two points

11. Boli Bolingoli is Belgian and he broke quarantine rules to make a visit to Spain – one point for his name, one for his nationality and one for where he went – three points.

12 She is an Olympic and world champion cyclist and is 25 years old – two points

13 Friday, August 14, marked 25 years since Jonathan Edwards took one giant 18.29m triple jump leap at the World Championship in Gothenburg’s Ullevi Stadium. It has still not been bettered to this day! - one point for naming the sport – triple jump and one points for correctly saying he set a new world record. - two points