Quiz time - another of our 'That was the sporting week' quiz offerings

Sports Quiz header Archant

This week's 'That was the sporting week quiz' We have 35 points up for grabs.

1. Name the former Liverpool player who left one Spanish club to join another during the week. (THREE points one for his name, one for who he played for one for who he joined)

2. Name the former Australian Test cricketer who died from a heart attack while working in India with the IPL television presentation team, and how old was he. (TWO points one for his name and one for his age)

3. The Boston Celtics met Miami Heat in the USA - but what sport do they play? (ONE point for the correct sport)

4. The final of the Bob Willis Trophy is being played this weekend. Name the two teams playing for the trophy and name the two centurions - one for each team (FOUR points - one for naming each of the two teams and one for each correct centurion name)

5. Name the formula one star who announced in the week that he was returning to the sport after two years away. How old is he; which team will he race for in the 2021 season - and what is going to be the new name for that race team) (FOUR points - one for the drivers name, one for his age and one for the team he will drive for in 2021).

6. Name the athletics meeting that was held in Doha this past week and who won the pole vault for the 16th successive time (TWO points - one for naming the event and one for naming the successful pole-vaulter)

7. Name the England cricketer who starred for an IPL team with both bat and ball - they defeated the reigning champions in the game. (THREE points - one for the player, one for the team he played for and one for the team he played against).

8. Staying with the IPL which team does Chris Gayle play for, but was not selected for the teams opening game and how old is the West Indian star? (TWO points - one for his IPL team and one for getting his age correct)

9. Why did Irish teenager Aaron Hill make snooker headlines in the week? (TWO points, one for naming who he beat and one for naming the competition they were playing in).

10. In tennis, this weekend sees the start of the French Open. How many of the top three in both the men’s seedings and the ladies seedings can you name. (SIX points, one for each of the top three seeds in the men’s section and one for each of the top three seeds in the women’s section.)

11. Name the winner of this years Tour de France, how old is he, what nationality and name the Irishman who won the final sprint in Paris (FOUR points - one for naming the winner, one for his age, one for his nationality and one for the name of the final sprint winner)

12. Why did Bryson DeChambeau make the sporting headlines last weekend? (TWO points - one for naming the sport he plays and one for naming the competition he won)

1. Luis Suarez signed for Atletico Madrid after leaving Barcelona. (THREE points - one for his name and one for each team)

2. Dean Jones was the former Aussie Test player and he was aged 59. (TWO points - one for his name and one for his age)

3. The sport is basketball and the Boston Celtics are playing a best five series in the NBA Eastern Conference finals. (ONE point for correctly saying basketball)

4. The Bob Willis Trophy final is being contested by Somerset and Essex. The two centurions in the first innings were Edward Byrom of Somerset with 117 and Sit Alistair Cook of Essex with 172. (FOUR points - one for each correct team names and one for each of the two centurions)

5. Fernando Alonso announced he decided to return to Formula 1 because he loves the sport. The two-time F1 champion is 39 and he will drive for Renault who will be renamed Alpine for the 2021 season. (FOUR points - one for naming Alonso, one for his age (39) one for saying Renault and one for saying Renault will be named Alpine for the 2021 season).

6. The event in Doha is the final Diamond League event of the year and Sweden’s Armand Duplantis claimed a 16th successive pole vault victory. (TWO points - one for correctly saying ‘The Diamond League’ and one for correctly naming Armand Duplantis)

7. England’s Sam Curran made it a debut to remember for Chennai Super Kings, contributing with bat, ball and in the field as he played his part in CSK’s win over reigning champions Mumbai Indians. (THREE points - one for naming Sam Curran, one for Chennai Super Kings and one for Mumbai Indians)

8. Chris Gayle plays for Kings XI Punjab, celebrated his 41st birthday this week, was not selected for the side’s opening game of the tournament. (TWO points- one for Kings XI Punjab and one for 41 years of age).

9. Irishman Aaron Hill is the 18-year-old ranked 115th in the world after turning professional in March who defeated World Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in snooker’s European Masters (TWO points - one for correctly saying ‘he beat Ronnie O’Sullivan and one for getting ‘European Masters’ as the competition.

10. In the French Open the men’s 1-2-3 seedings are (1) Novak Djokovic, (2) Rafael Nadal and (3) Dominic Thiem while for the women, the 1-2-3 is (1) Simona Halep, (2) Karolina Pliskova (3) Elina Svitolina. (SIX points - one for each correct name)

11. Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, who is 21-years-old, became the second youngest Tour de France champion in history. Sam Bennett won the final sprint in Paris. (FOUR points - one for the name (Tadej Pogacar), one for his age, one for his nationality and one for correctly naming the winner of the final sprint (Sam Bennett)

12. The sport is golf and Bryson DeChambeau won the 2020 US Open. (TWO points - one for ‘golf’ and one for correctly saying ‘won the 2020 US Open)

32 - 35 points: GENIUS - you are clearly a sporting ‘font of all knowledge’

27 - 31 points: Bordering on genius.

20 - 26 points: Impressive

15 - 19 points: Maybe you need to read more general sport

Below 15: Better luck next time