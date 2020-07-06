Project Water Harvesting the latest Exmouth Town 2020 initiative launched

Exmouth Town's Operation Water Harvesting and the supporting partners from R.J.Acca Home Improvements. Picture: ETFC Archant

There remains no fixed date for the return of football, certainly ‘as we knew it’ prior to the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, writes Steve Birley.

However, the summer of 2020 will go on in the annuls of Exmouth Town Football Club history when work at their Southern Road home was ramped up to such a degree that almost every week has seen a new project undertaken.

The latest such action has been work om Project Water Harvesting’ which has been an effort to provide the club with a way of saving rain water to use on the playing surface, something that will be so beneficial during times of lack of rain fall.

Town’s Martin Cook explained saying: “We had felt for some time that we needed to look at water retention and being able to store rain water.

“As has been the case with so many of the projects our supporters and club officials have come up with, that we were once again fortunate enough to attract another partner to work with us and this time it cam in the form of Richard Acca Home Improvements.”

He continued: “Richard has been a friend of the club’s for many a year and he teamed up with members of the MTC (Muff Town Casuals) to install guttering to take rain off many of the roof spaces we have at Southern Road to enable us to store rain water in water butts that will then allow us to build up reserves of water during rainy periods to help the groundsman and his staff during times when we have no rain.

“While the project still has to have a little work prior to be all up and running - the MTC are lookingat the purchase of a pump - it won’t be long before the water project is fully operational.

“The benefits to the club with such a project are many.”

Martin added: “It goes without saying that both Exmouth Town Supporters Club and indeed the Football Club as a wider concern, thank Richard for his support with this latest Southern Road project.”

