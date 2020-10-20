Price stars and Burton nets late winner as Exmouth United Under-14s edge out the champions

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth United Under-14s served up a superb all-round show to land a 1-0 victory over the reigning Exeter & District Youth League Division One champions Central City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In what was ultimately a pulsating contest played out at Bicton College, United were bright from the start, gaining control of the centre midfield with pairing captain Charlie Tate and Harry Walker in the thick of the action.

Summer signing Noah Hitchmough was making forays down the right wing with Joe Goodall a constant threat down the left while also always keen to track back to gain possession.

After a tense first half United were against the slope after the break and relied on the power and speed of their defenders with right back Olly Price putting in a Man of the Match display and centre backs Tom Fenner and Harry Hitchmough thwarting a series of Central attacks.

Charlie Rogers set off on a mazy run that was ended with him being fouled and, from the resultant free-kick, striker Bayley Barnes saw his 25-yard strike tipped over the bar by the central glovesman.

The action was end-to-end and United goalkeeper Richard Kew denied the visitors the opening goal with a wonderful save.

The pressure built and excellent pressing play from Charlie Tate resulted in a frustrated central player lashing out and seeing red!

There was time for late drama as United attacked again and Leo Burton scored with a fine finish to seal a memorable first victory over Central.