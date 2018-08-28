Preece hat-trick as Exmouth Town U18s net derby delight

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7444. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s continue to lead the way at the top of the Devon County U18 league table after a 6-0 win in their local derby meeting with Brixington Blues, played at the Archery Club pitches.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a well-contested start to the game, Town had most of the play, but Brixington Blues defended well.

The stalemate was broken on the half hour when good work from Tom Bray led to a corner which Morgan Cullen side-footed in from close range.

Town increased their lead when Tom Preece headed home a Bray cross and it was 3-0 just two minutes before the break when a Morgan Cullen shot from outside the area and that left Town 3-0 up at half-time.

There was more of the same in the second half with Town adding three further goals. Preece got two of them to complete his hat-trick and the other goal came from Ollie Cox, who netted with a towering header from a Beckham Pyatt cross.

On Sunday (January 20), the Town Under-18s travel to Holsworthy to contest a League Cup semi-final tie.

On Saturday (January 19), the Town Under-13s are away at Millwey Rise.