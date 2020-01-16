Precious nets six in big Budleigh win

Budleigh Salterton Under-15s made a mighty impressive return to action as they powered to a 12-0 win over The Spitfires in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting, writes SpursTom.

This was an extra match under the league's changed format.

Due to there being only six teams left in the Under-15 Division Three, the league has said that, in order to ensure there's plenty of football played, the teams will play each other three times during the league campaign.

This means Budleigh will play three extra away games at Spitfires, Ottery St Mary and at Pro Direct Academy Girls and also two additional home games against Honiton and Whipton.

Clearly, not having played for over a month had left the young Robins' players itching to get their shooting boots back on and they made a slick start to the game.

The player who did the most damage was undoubtedly Charlie Precious, who scored no fewer than six of his team's goals.

Although this was one of those classic 'one-sided' contests, the Budleigh management was pleased that the squad did not get complacent at any stage and kept their discipline and shape well with everyone working hard from first whistle to last.

In terms of the goal scoring, in addition to the six goal haul for young Precious the other Robins' scorers were Tom Rowsell (2), Adam Watts, Theo Winter, Harry Bassett and Wilfred Bryant.

'Assists' were contributed by Sazid Haque, Tom Rowsell, Devon Toms and Theo Winter.

Budleigh glovesman Tom Del Pecolla did not to have to make any saves during the game and the victory means that the Robins stay top of the division.

This Saturday (January 18), Budleigh make the short trip across Ottery St Mary to contest an Under-15 Plate competition cup tie.

Budleigh Salterton's senior side were forced to sit out the second matchday of 2020 when their match at Bovey Tracey fell foul of an unfit playing surface and the same fate befell the Robinettes 24 hours later with their scheduled match at Buckland Athletic falling foul of a waterlogged pitch.

● This Saturday (January 18), Budleigh entertain Scott Richards Solictors Devon league North & East table-topping Newtown (3pm).

The side met last month when Newtown won 9-1 and the free-scoring outfit have now netted 78 in just 18 league and cup ties this season.

The Robinettes are not back in action until Janauary 26 when they host Signal Box Oak Villa Ladiea at Greenway Lane.