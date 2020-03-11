Advanced search

Precious hat-trick in the young Robins victory

PUBLISHED: 17:51 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 11 March 2020

Budleigh Salterton Under-15s recorded another Exeter & District Youth League 'double' as they defeated visiting Whipton 4-2 in an entertaining Greenway Lane contest.

The young Robins started brightly, pressing forward from the off, getting themselves in good scoring positions, but were guilty of being too casual in front of goal.

On the 16-minute mark they had a player booked following two fouls in quick succession.

When the free-kick was delivered into their area they were punished for some hesitation with Adam Vece taking advantage to fire Whipton into the lead.

Parity was swiftly restored with Tom Rowsell the goal scorer and, once level, Budleigh needed only seven more minutes to take a 2-1 lead with a goal from Charlie Precious.

Soon after the whistle blew for half-time with the Robins able to troop off with a narrow advantage.

It was the visitors fastest out of the block after the interval, forcing Budleigh unto the back foot and equalising with only five minutes gone through Korby Tanswell.

In what was a well-contested encounter, with both sides battling well for supremacy, the game moved into its final 10 minutes with honours still even.

The Robins two wingers enjoyed a licence to 'get at' the Whipton back line and it was from a wide right berth that Charlie Precious twice cut inside to rifle shots home to see him to a hat-trick and his side to a 4-2 success.

The win cements the young Robins' position at the top of the Division Three table.

All 15 members of the squad played a part in the win and a hallmark of the success was how well the defence played, particularly during spells of heavy pressure from Whipton's forward players.

