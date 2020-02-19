Advanced search

Powell back in goal for Town meeting with Wellington

PUBLISHED: 10:51 19 February 2020

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Archant

Exmouth Town were dealt a double blow over the past week with Storm Dennis causing the cancellation of both their Saturday home meeting with Westbury United and their trip set for last night (Tuesday) to Odd Down (Bath).

It was the rain that Storm Dennis dumped on East Devon that led to Saturday's game being lost whiole it was a case of wind damage to the ground up at Odd Down that meant Town were again without action this midweek.

The frustartion from the management side of things was very evident when Town number two Andy Rawlings said: "It was a big shame to lose the two games in quick succession to the weather because it means we are now looking at the very real possibility of havingb to play Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday in the closing weeks of the season as we try and squeeeze in all these cancelled matches."

However, the old adage of 'every cloud has a silver linong' comes with the news that the two postponed games have meant 10 days extra in terms of the recovery of goalkeeper Robbie Powell and defender James Richards.

The Town number two says: "The pair are big players for us and the added time for them to complete recovery from injury could be hugely significant as we move towards the 'business end' of the season."

He continued: "The build-up of games to be played is a worry, particulary as our squad has been reduced through the long-term injuries of the likes of 'Wrighty' [Chris Wright] and 'Rico' [Karl Rickard] and Adam [Bilock] is now away in Australia, so we are keeping fingers crossed that the injury demons leave us alone from now until the end of the season."

On Saturday (February 22), Town entertain Wellington who sit second bottom having lost 21 of their 27 league outings this season so far.

An easy game then for Town? Rawlings is quick to respond, saying: "No chance! Look, they [Wellington] drew with Hallen the game before we got turned over up there and they only lost 1-0 away at Parkway so, as I have said so many time before, there really is no such thing as an easy game in the Toolstation Western League. If we don't want to surrender our proud season-long home record then we will need to be focussed and on our 'A' game once again this Saturday."

