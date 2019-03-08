Pond strike seals Exmouth Town Reserves a Devon Cup derby success

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the FA Vase win over Portland United, Callum Shipton, with Town first team physioBob Chard. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves were 3-1 winners when they made the short trip across to Greenway Lane to take on Budleigh Salterton in a Devon Senior Cup tie.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home side began the brighter of the two teams and opened the scoring with a long ball that was not dealt with by the Town back line.

However, the goal sparked a terrific response from Town although, despite enjoying the majority of possession through to half-time, they were unable to find a goal and the half-time whistle blew with the home side still holding a one goal lead.

The second half started with the game following a similar pattern; Budleigh defended well, but the Town pressure eventually told as an Oliver Evans corner was headed home by James Sharkey.

A second corner was then headed clear by Budleigh only for the ball to drop to Tom Bray who volleyed it beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

With 10 minutes to go, Town's Jake Pond was fouled and the home side were reduced to 10 men after a red card was issued. With Town having used all three substitutes a limping Pond was pushed into the front, where he made his mark in some style, netting from fully 40 yards to seal a 3-1 win!