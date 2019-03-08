Pitt strike guides Exmouth United U11s to superb success

Picture CARL FARR

Exmouth United Under-11s served up a fine all-round performance as they defeated Whipton Youth 1-0 in an Exeter and District youth game played at a windswept Maer ground.

For the game, United boss Carl Farr reverted to his tried and trusted 3/3/2 formation and his team made a bright start, quickly seizing the initiative in midfield from where winger Ollie Kielty showed some lovely touches while, on the opposite flank, Louis Farr worked hard and the pair began to put some terrific crosses into the visiting area.

The wind was a clear problem for both sets of players. However, despite the home dominance, Whipton battled well to restrict the chances and they eventually found a foothold in the contest. That said, as much as they pressed, they got nothing out of the organised United back three of Will Cotton, Euan Sutton and Jacob Ratcliffe, who worked so well together that home glovesman Noah Brown had precious little to do in the first half hour.

After the break, United had to play into the face of the strong wind, but they stuck to their regular passing game. After a bloodied-nose for Jacob Ratcliffe and a knock to the eye for Dominic Lawrence, both were forced out of the action.

The deadlock was finally broken when a delightful through-ball from Louis Farr found Crawford Pitt and he first out-muscled a couple of defenders before toe-poking the ball beyond the Whipton goalkeeper.

As the clock ran down, the United players began to tire, but they stuck to their task and might have scored a second in the final minutes when Jack Lopez played a defence-splitting pass that Dominic Lawrence latched onto only to see his goal-bound effort cleared.

Moments later the final whistle was blown, allowing United players to celebrate another excellent success.

The United Player of the Match award went to Crawford Pitt for his match-winning contribution from the bench.