Pitt stars as Exmouth Town thirds see off Dawlish

Exmouth Town thirds recorded a seventh win of their Macron League Division Eight campaign with a 4-1 home success against Dawlish United Thirds.

It was the visiting team that made the brighter start and they struck first, taking an 11th minute lead albeit via a wicked deflection!

Five minutes after falling behind there was further woe for Town with winger Kian Newton pulling a calf and so taking no further action in the game with Dylan Lascelles taking over.

Five minutes before the interval, Town striker Kevin Pitt restored parity and, within minutes, when Rob Chidgey was felled in the area, he got up to stroke home to resultant spot kick and send Town into the break 2-1 to the good.

Things got better for Town just before the hour mark with Chidgey supplying the assist to a second Pitt goal.

The visitors came back into things, forcing Town into a tactical change with debutant Jack Cappleman, who had had a fine game adding plenty of energy to the middle third area of the pitch, replaced by holding midfielder Harry David.

Lively winger Dylan Lascelles was a constant threat and, when another of his terrific runs was ended with a foul in the area a second penalty was awarded, but this time the Chidgey strike was well saved by the Dawlish glovesman.

However, a fourth home goal did eventually arrived with Pitt, unselfishly spurning the chance to bag a hat-trick, passing to midfielder Mat Peligry to rifle the ball home.

As Town finished very much on top, Pitt had a header cleared off the line and Chidgey did get the ball in the net again only for the 'goal' to be chalked off for a 'push'.

Striker Max Reader made way for Charlie Tate for Towns final change as the home side saw the game out in a degree of comfort.

In a fine all-round, hard-working, team performance, the Man of the Match honours went to two-goal Kevin Pitt.