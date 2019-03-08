Pitt hat-trick as Town thirds net eight at home

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

Exmouth Town thirds sit top of the fledgling Macron League Division Eight table after a third straight early season success, an 8-1 home win over Amory Green Rovers Reserves.

Kev Pitt, named Man of the Match in the Exmouth Town thirds win over Amory Green Rovers Reserves receives the award from Town president John Dibsdall. Picture ETFC Kev Pitt, named Man of the Match in the Exmouth Town thirds win over Amory Green Rovers Reserves receives the award from Town president John Dibsdall. Picture ETFC

The Mid Devon men took an eighth minute lead, capitalising on a mix-up in the Town back line.

Town were soon on the front foot and, shortly after striker Kevin Pitt went close midfielder Lewis Davies saw a shot fly just over.

The pressure continued and parity was finally restored eight minutes before the break with a goal from Leigh Collett. There was still first half time remaining for, first Kev Pitt and then Mat Peligry to score, sending Town into half-time with a 3-1 lead.

During the break the Town management clearly got their message through to the player for the second half saw a much more organised and controlled Town performance.

Changes were made from the bench with Mark Upcott and Sam Cox taking over from Mat Bolt and Mark Upcott.

The fourth and fifth Town goals were scored by Lewis Davies and a double from Pitt saw the striker complete his hat-trick before he limped off with a calf strain.

Sam Cox, playing his last game for the side before setting off for life at Solent University, also found the net.

Special mention must be made of the contribution from winger Dylan Lascelles who led the visiting back line a merry dance all game before he was replaced late on by Charlie Tate.

Before the game both sides stood for what was an emotional standing ovation that was observed in memory of recently departed football legend Frank Delling.