Picture special - archive action from Withy Colts in the 2013 season
PUBLISHED: 09:01 14 April 2020
Archant
A gallery of pictures from 2013 action for Withy Colts
Today’s ‘look back in time’ picture gallery takes us to 2013 and action for the the Withy Colts.
Have you got action shots from a past match that you’d like to share with readers of this website?
If so then we’d love to receive them and show them off!
Pictures need to be sent as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb.
Send j-pegs, with brief details about the game to, exmouth.sport@@archant.co.uk.
Look out for more of these ‘bygone day match action picture specials’ over the coming weeks.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.