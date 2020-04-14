Advanced search

Picture special - archive action from Withy Colts in the 2013 season

PUBLISHED: 09:01 14 April 2020

Withy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Withy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Archant

A gallery of pictures from 2013 action for Withy Colts

Withycombe juniors in 2013. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVESWithycombe juniors in 2013. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES

Today’s ‘look back in time’ picture gallery takes us to 2013 and action for the the Withy Colts.

Have you got action shots from a past match that you’d like to share with readers of this website?

If so then we’d love to receive them and show them off!

Pictures need to be sent as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb.

Withy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPERWithy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Send j-pegs, with brief details about the game to, exmouth.sport@@archant.co.uk.

Look out for more of these ‘bygone day match action picture specials’ over the coming weeks.

Withy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPERWithy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Withy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPERWithy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Withy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPERWithy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPER

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

£11.2million completion of Dinan Way extension approved by county council

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Food – a fixed point in a vastly changed world!

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

We are aiming to co-operate to benefit all our communities

Eileen Wragg, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: Eileen Wragg

Most Read

£11.2million completion of Dinan Way extension approved by county council

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Food – a fixed point in a vastly changed world!

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

We are aiming to co-operate to benefit all our communities

Eileen Wragg, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: Eileen Wragg

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exmouth Town five points clear after derby delight at Budleigh Salterton - East Devon Virtual League latest

Exmouth Town took on Launceston at the Southern Road ground on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exsp 4699-10-14SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Picture special - archive action from Withy Colts in the 2013 season

Withy junior rugby action from 2013. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Budleigh Under-15s denied title success by early end to league campaign

The Budleigh Salterton Under-15s who were 5-0 winners with five different goal scorers when they took on Spitfires in an Exeter & District Youth League game. Picture: SPURSTOM

Exmouth Town chairman joins Maer men for the coming cricket season - when it starts

Exmouth CC Pavilion
Drive 24