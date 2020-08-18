Philips nets hat-trick as Exmouth Town Under-18s power to win in Mid Devon

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s were 8-1 winners when they travelled to Bickleigh to meet Twyford Spartans in a friendly match.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fielding a new 3/5/2 formation, Town began well and took a 10th minute lead with a clinical finish by Ethan Beverley.

Five minutes later Charlie Skinner headed home a cross from right wing-back Seb Pope to double the lead.

Left wing-back Tom Garland then set up George Phillips to make it 3-0 and it was four on the half-hour with a Harry Bennett goal.

An own goal made it 5-0 before the Mid Devon side got one back only for Phillips to net a second, with the assist down to Tom Garland, to make it 6-1. There was still time for Bennett to bag his second and then Philips completed his hat-trick to end the scoring.

Town glovesman Billy Worthington was solid throughout and his back three of Alfie Jones, Brad Worthington and debutant Joel Knott, the latter playing up a year, were excellent.

Midfielders Alfie Gillard, Olly Willis, Charlie Skinner and Jack Draper dominated the middle third and Paddy McGuinness, Tom King and Kian Davie also played key roles in a highly promising performance..