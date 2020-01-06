Steve Perryman: "I'm not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager"

The record appearance holder for Tottenham Hotspur told Exeter Life that he has his doubts over whether the Portuguese is the right man for the job.

Speaking shortly after Pochettino's exit from the club, Perryman said: "I was sad to see Poch go. His body language looked like he wasn't happy.

"He got them to the highest level of game they could reach as a club team [the Champions League final]. I would say Pochettino is on a level with Bill Nick and Keith Burkinshaw. I think the job he did with the team he had last year was amazing."

"Jose is a very interesting one, I loved him when he first came [to England in 2004]. If he's become a bit more humbler and he's got something to prove, I think he will be magnificent. I don't know him, but he can come across as arrogant. If he slips into that I'm not sure he's a Spurs type of manager."

Perryman, who now lives in Lympstone, played 866 games for the London club before he eventually found his way to the touchline of Exeter City as Paul Tisdale's director of football. With money sparse, he spent the first four years unpaid but said it was not about the money.

He said: "All players, whether they're home grown or they come to you, they're all looking for the man who has got the key to their career.

"That was my main motivation, help them and lead them on football decisions without being manager."

