Pearcey and Worthington net in narrow loss for Town U16s

PUBLISHED: 09:22 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 20 October 2019

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

Exmouth Town Under-16s were edged out by the odd goal in five when they entertained Hamlin in a Devon & Exeter Youth League meeting.

Town began the contest slowly and paid for that by going two goals down and that was the score at half-time.

Whatever was said during the break certainly did the trick for goals from Kyle Pearcey and Brad Worthington saw parity restored the match - and it was no more than the Town youngsters deserved.

The remainder of a close encounter saw chances fashioned at both ends until, with a minute to go, Hamlin took the points when they struck with a superbly hit free-kick to win the match 3-2.

On Saturday (October 26), Town Under-16s head for Tiverton and a meeting with Twyford.

