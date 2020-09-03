Advanced search

Pearcey and Jones net in Town thirds pre-season defeat to Sidmouth Town

PUBLISHED: 11:27 03 September 2020

Exmouth Town thirds were beaten 8-2 in a pre-season friendly meeting with a strong Sidmouth Town XI.

After falling behind to a third minute goal, it took Town just 60 seconds to get back on level terms with a fine finish from Kyle Pearcey.

Five minutes later it looked as if Pearcey would net again, but he was denied by a wonderful save from the Sidmouth glovesman.

It was the Vikings who scored next to lead 2-1 and this drew a change of formation from Town who switched from their 3/5/2 to a 4/4/2 shape.

What seemed a ‘harsh’ penalty was duly driven home for Sidmouth to lead 3-1 at the break.

The second half saw end-to-end football, but the quality of the Sidmouth players shone through, certainly in terms of composure in front of goal as they scored five more.

There was a second goal for Town with Alfie Jones getting the final touch to a corner superbly delivered by Nadim.

