Pearce nets quick-fire hat-trick as East Budleigh Reserves win well

Morgan Pearce was on fire for East Budleigh Reserves as they defeated HT Dons 5-0 in a Macron League Division Seven fixture, writes Mark Auton.

Pearce helped himself to a hat-trick inside the first 10 minutes of what was to be a comfortable win for the Jays.

As early as the third minute, Pearce struck the opener, picking up the pieces at the back post.

Sixteen minutes later he was at it again.

Josh Sale played the ball through and Marc Bowles held it up before laying it back for Pearce and he applied an excellent controlled finish.

Gav Russell and Bowles were involved in number three as Pearce drilled the ball home with a ruthless finish.

Pearce again went close on a couple of occasions when set up by Matt Tidmarsh and Lewis Fletcher respectively, before Budleigh got their fourth on the stroke of half-time; Fletcher, Pearce and Craig Leaman were all involved as Tidmarsh finished well.

With Budleigh taking their foot off the pedal in the second half they only had one further goal for their efforts when the away stopper was unable to hold a shot from Jamie Cardwell, who made it five, ten minutes from time.

Sale produced another solid display, but Man of the Match went to the quick-footed Pearce for his quality finishing.

This Saturday (March 9) Pearce and Co are at Cheriton Fitzpaine where a repeat performance would go down well.

East Budleigh Reserves: Bown, Haggerty, Clow, Sale, Fletcher, Russell, Cardwell, Bowles, Tidmarsh, Leaman, Pearce. Subs: Kelsall, Mabin Gooding