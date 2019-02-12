Pearce impresses for East Budleigh Reserves

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0451. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh Reserves won their Macron League Division Seven meeting with Pinhoe Reserves 4-2, writes Mark Auton.

However, it took them until the 73rd minute to restore parity! In what was a dour first half from Budleigh, Hocking had an effort cleared off the line, but that was as good as it got.

The turnaround was down to Man of the Match Morgan Pearce, who had a hand in every goal; Jamie Cardwell stole in to level from his corner before Pearce squared for Matt Tidmarsh to put Budleigh ahead.

Pearce then turned scorer for number three, whilst another well-struck corner was converted at the second attempt by Hocking. In the eighth minute of added time the away side added a second consolation.

On Saturday (March 2), Budleigh are again at Vicarage Road where they host HT Dons.